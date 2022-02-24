Pokemon Presents Stream Coming On February 27 For Pokemon Day

The Pokemon Company is going full Saturday Night Live to celebrate Pokemon Day, providing a weekend update in the form of a new Pokemon Presents livestream on February 27 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET.

The Sunday stream was confirmed by the official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account via a tweet that read the following (as translated by Twitter): "From 23:00 on February 27 (Sun), 'Pokémon Presents' will [premiere] on the official Pokemon YouTube channel! We will deliver the latest information in about 14 minutes of video."

The majority of previously announced Pokemon projects have been released, meaning this new Pokemon Presents may reveal new games for the franchise. One previously known title that could make an apperance in this presentation is a sequel to the 3DS adventure game Detective Pikachu, while the brand-new reveals could include the ninth generation of the core Pokemon series following 2019's Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Last year's Pokemon Day Pokemon Presents video celebrated the 25th anniversary of the franchise with multiple brand-new announcements, including remastered versions of the fourth generations of games in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as a new approach to the classic Pokemon format in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

The new Pokemon Presents livestream comes almost exactly one month after the launch of the aforementioned Arceus. GameSpot's Pokemon Legends: Arceus review called it "a significant reimagining of what makes a Pokemon game, with an exciting level of flexibility that's only slightly hampered by a slow early-game grind."