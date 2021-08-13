Pokemon Presents Coming August 18 With New Info On Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl And Legends Arceus

The next Pokemon Presents video broadcast will take place later this month featuring updates on several upcoming titles. The Pokemon Company has announced that the Pokemon Presents event will take place on Wednesday, August 18, starting at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET.

It will have updates on Pokemon Shining Pearl, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Pokemon games are consistently very popular and players are understandably eager for more information, so this will likely be a can't-miss event for fans.

‼️

Attention, Trainers!

Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. PDT for a #PokemonPresents video presentation featuring #PokemonBrilliantDiamond, #PokemonShiningPearl, and #PokemonLegendsArceus! pic.twitter.com/quBEdaCce2 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 13, 2021

Shining Pearl/Brilliant Diamond, which are remakes of the 2006 DS games, are coming to Nintendo Switch in November as part of the 25th anniversary of the Pokemon series. Pokemon Legends: Arceus, meanwhile, is a new title that "honors past Pokemon games' core gameplay while infusing new action and RPG elements."

This game is set in the Sinnoh region, which is where Diamond and Pearl took place, but the story is set in a "long-gone era" before Pokemon Trainers existed. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is slated for release in January 2022 on Nintendo Switch.

