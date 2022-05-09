Pokemon Nintendo Switch Games Get Big Discounts At Amazon

If you're new to the Nintendo Switch or missed out on some of the Pokemon games that have released over the past few years, now's your chance to snag them for low prices at Amazon. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokemon Sword and Shield are on sale for $40 each. These are brand-new copies with free Prime shipping, so you'll be playing within a couple of days. It's rare to see Pokemon games on sale for $40--even during the holidays--so it's possible that these deals will sell out quickly.

The deal on Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is particularly notable considering the remakes of the Gen 4 Pokemon games just came out last holiday. While we've seen some $10 discounts here and there, this is the first time we can recall brand-new copies going for $40--which is often the lowest price you'll find Switch exclusives for when on sale.

The adorable remakes earned a 7/10 in our Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl review. For fans of the traditional Pokemon journey, the remakes are charmingly nostalgic. Meanwhile, Pokemon Sword and Shield moved the franchise forward in interesting ways with a world that offers more freedom than its predecessors as well as live-service elements and DLC campaigns that gave trainers a reason to keep coming back for more adventures.

It's a busy year for Pokemon thanks to the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus earlier a few months back and the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the next pair of mainline Pokemon games that will usher in a new generation for the series. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet preorders are available now, and if you're interested in Arceus, you can save 10% on your order at Walmart right now.