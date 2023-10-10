Pokemon Nintendo Switch Controllers Receive Rare Discounts At Amazon
Multiple models of Hori's Split Pad Pro and Split Pad Compact are on sale for Prime Day Round 2.
Amazon was already offering discounts on the best Nintendo Switch controller for handheld mode ahead of Prime Day Round 2, but now the retailer has expanded its selection of deals to include a Pokemon-themed edition and a trio of Split Pad Compact models (the Pro's younger, smaller sibling). Joining the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed controller (which is only $54) is the colorful Pokemon Legends: Arceus version, which is even less at just $48.
- Split Pad Pro deals
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus -- $48 (
$60)
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom -- $54 (
$60)
- Translucent Black - $41 (
$50)
- Split Pad Compact deals
- Pokemon - Gengar -- $48 (
$60)
- Light Gray/Yellow -- $36 (
$50)
- Apricot Red -- $38.79 (
$50)
Gengar refuses to be left out of the fun, as the ghost Pokemon's Split Pad Compact is also on sale for $48. If you aren't a Gengar fan but like the look of the Split Pad Compact, you can grab the light gray/yellow edition for $36 or the Apricot Red finish for $38.79.
Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact
$36 - Gray / $39 - Red / $48 - Gengar
Though the Split Pad Compact may look like slightly bulkier Joy-Cons, its ergonomics are far superior thanks to its curved, rounded design. Plus, you get proper analog sticks, a conventional D-pad, larger triggers and shoulder buttons, and a pair of remappable back buttons.
Hori Split Pad Pro - Pokemon Edition
$48 (was $60)
The Split Pad Pro has all of the same features as the Compact, just in a larger form factor with conventional controller handles and bigger inputs. You can grab the Pokemon Legends: Arceus-themed edition for $48, down from $60. So if you prefer the larger size and like Pokemon, this is a great deal. This particular Split Pad Pro model almost never goes on sale, so Pokemon fans should catch it while they can.
Hori Split Pad Pro - Zelda Edition
$54 (was $60)
Here's a look at the aforementioned Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom edition of the Split Pad Pro.
And if you'd rather just have a plain design in the Pro model, the translucent black edition is only $41 right now.
The back triggers on both controllers are perfectly placed for easy access with your middle fingers--making either model a solid choice for folks seeking a customizable controller with great ergonomics and a convenient design.
You should know these handheld-only controllers lack some features found in the Joy-Con controllers you'd be replacing. For one, it lacks rumble and motion controls. It also doesn’t support NFC or the IR camera. But despite those minor complaints, the Split Pad Pro and Compact are stellar controllers that should fit the bill for almost every Switch owner.
