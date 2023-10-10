Pokemon Nintendo Switch Controllers Receive Rare Discounts At Amazon

Amazon was already offering discounts on the best Nintendo Switch controller for handheld mode ahead of Prime Day Round 2, but now the retailer has expanded its selection of deals to include a Pokemon-themed edition and a trio of Split Pad Compact models (the Pro's younger, smaller sibling). Joining the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed controller (which is only $54) is the colorful Pokemon Legends: Arceus version, which is even less at just $48.

Gengar refuses to be left out of the fun, as the ghost Pokemon's Split Pad Compact is also on sale for $48. If you aren't a Gengar fan but like the look of the Split Pad Compact, you can grab the light gray/yellow edition for $36 or the Apricot Red finish for $38.79.

The back triggers on both controllers are perfectly placed for easy access with your middle fingers--making either model a solid choice for folks seeking a customizable controller with great ergonomics and a convenient design.

You should know these handheld-only controllers lack some features found in the Joy-Con controllers you'd be replacing. For one, it lacks rumble and motion controls. It also doesn’t support NFC or the IR camera. But despite those minor complaints, the Split Pad Pro and Compact are stellar controllers that should fit the bill for almost every Switch owner.