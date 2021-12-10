Pokemon Legends: Arceus Will Get Hisuian Voltorb

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is putting a new (old) spin on some of the classic pocket monsters of the franchise, and the latest critter getting a new look is Voltorb. The official Pokemon Twitter account showed off a version of Voltorb that has a more artisanal design, one that looks more in line with the handcrafted wooden Poke Balls used in the Hisui region of the game.

Like other Pokemon of this region, Voltorb's elemental composition has been changed up. Traditionally an Electric-type Pokemon, the Hisui variant is a hybrid Grass and Electric-type. It's also quite friendly, sprouts seeds from the hole in its head, and possesses a pitch-dark core that not even the brightest of lights can illuminate. Another example of a Pokemon that looks cute and hides a messed-up backstory in its design, which seems to be a running theme in the game.

Hello friends! It’s Ball Guy again!

Thank you for getting back my Poké Ball collection! As promised, I will show you what was hiding in all those Poké Balls—Hisuian Voltorb! pic.twitter.com/TOAUG3tEum — Pokémon (@Pokemon) December 9, 2021

"This Pokémon is always in high spirits and has a friendly personality. However, it discharges its stored electricity all at once from the hole in its head when it gets excited, so it frequently shocks humans and Pokémon in its vicinity," the Pokemon Legends website's description of Voltorb reads. "Even the slightest provocation can set off such a discharge, so in human settlements, Hisuian Voltorb is considered a nuisance. Tales of people temporarily plugging the hole on Hisuian Voltorb's head and kicking it out of settlements are not entirely uncommon.​"

In case you missed it, The Pokemon Company has been releasing a steady trickle of information on the new Pokemon you'll encounter in the ancient Sinnoh region. Noble Pokemon wander this land and Zoroark has received a Ghost-type upgrade. You'll have to wait until January 28 to play the game next year, although if you're looking for some early gameplay impressions before then, you can hear what Christina Aguilera's daughter thought of the game.