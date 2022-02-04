Pokemon Legends Arceus Reaches 6.5 Million Players In One Week

Nintendo has announced that the recently released Pokemon Legends Arceus had a massive debut, reaching 6.5 million players in about a week following its release on January 28.

Writing on Twitter, Nintendo said, "Thank you to the more than 6.5 million explorers worldwide who have already embarked on a new adventure in Pokemon Legends Arceus. We hope you're loading up on more potato mochi before your next research mission!"

Thank you to the more than 6.5 million explorers worldwide who have already embarked on an exciting new adventure in #PokemonLegendsArceus!



We hope you're loading up on more potato mochi before your next research mission! pic.twitter.com/u1MKRHkhhD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 4, 2022

Assuming 6.5 million sales, Legends Arceus would be the fastest-selling Pokemon game on Switch of all time, surpassing Pokemon Sword/Shield and Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl, which moved around 6 million units in their first week, according to analyst Daniel Ahmad. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sold 5 million copies during its launch week for the Nintendo Switch, showing just how massive Legends Arceus is.

GameSpot's Pokemon Legends Arceus review scored the game an 8/10. "It's the most daring and inventive the series has been in years, breaking apart the staid core and creating something new and exciting from its pieces," Steve Watts said.

In other news about Switch game sales, Nintendo updated its list of the best-selling Switch games, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe topping the list with a whopping 43.35 million sold.

As for hardware, the Nintendo Switch has now sold more than 103 million units, surpassing the Wii.