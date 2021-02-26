Pokemon Legends Arceus Preorders Are Live For Nintendo Switch

A brand-new spin on the Pokemon franchise is coming to Nintendo Switch in early 2022. Announced during the latest Pokemon Presents presentation, Pokemon Legends Arceus is an open-world RPG set in the Sinnoh region. While we don't know much about the game just yet, diehard Pokemon fans can already preorder Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Pokemon Legends Arceus is set in a much earlier time period than the mainline entries. You play as a Pokemon trainer who is compiling Sinnoh's first Pokedex. Sinnoh's Pokemon Professor has brought three Pokemon to Sinnoh--Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott--and you get to choose one of them as your partner Pokemon. From there, you head off on an adventure to survey and catch Pokemon. The legendary Pokemon at the center of the story is, of course, Arceus, who is described as an "Alpha Pokemon."

Pokemon can be caught in one of two ways in Pokemon Legends Arceus. You can track them and lob a Poke Ball, or you can engage in traditional turn-based combat by sending your Pokemon into battle. It's unclear at this time if you'll face off against other trainers, but Sinnoh looks a lot more calm than normal, so it could be somewhat of a leisurely adventure. The visuals look like Pokemon Sword and Shield, while the world has a Breath of the Wild vibe.

Pokemon Legends Arceus was revealed alongside Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, remakes of the Gen 4 entries in the series that are also set in the Sinnoh region. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are available to preorder now ahead of their launch later this year.