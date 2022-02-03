Pokemon Legends Arceus Is Off To A Fantastic Start

Pokemon Legends Arceus is off to a very good start, as Nintendo has announced the game sold 1.425 million copies during its first week. That is a huge result, and it's second only to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which sold 1.881 million copies during its first week in 2020.

The numbers came from industry analyst David Gibson, as shared on social media. Legends Arceus was released on January 28, so in fact it's been out for less than a week.

Nintendo Switch JP data - “Pokémon LEGENDS Arceus”, has sold 1,425,000 copies, making it the 2nd best-selling Switch title of all time in its first week, behind “Animal Crossing”, which sold 1,881,000 copies. “Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl" sold 1,396,000 units. — David Gibson (@gibbogame) February 3, 2022

GameSpot's Pokemon Legends Arceus review scored the game an 8/10. "It's the most daring and inventive the series has been in years, breaking apart the staid core and creating something new and exciting from its pieces," Steve Watts said.

In other news about Switch game sales, Nintendo updated its list of the best-selling Switch games, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe topping the list with a whopping 43.35 million sold.

As for hardware, the Nintendo Switch has now soldmore than 103 million units, surpassing the Wii.