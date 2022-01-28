Pokemon Legends: Arceus Is Already Discounted At Walmart

Pokemon Legends: Arceus has arrived on Nintendo Switch, and if you didn't preorder a copy ahead of release, you may want to head over to Walmart to snag one. The retailer is selling Pokemon Legends: Arceus for $50.

While this deal is available online and comes with free shipping, you won't get your order until the middle of next week. If you want to start your adventure this weekend, you'll either want to order online for pickup in store (if available) or head over to your local Walmart to grab a copy before they sell out.

It's not surprising that Arceus is already discounted at Walmart. The retailer routinely offers $10 discounts on brand-new releases, including plenty of Nintendo Switch games over the past couple of the years. If Walmart sells out, Amazon is selling the game for $55 (physical copies only).

The new Switch exclusive earned an 8/10 in our Pokemon Legends: Arceus review. "Some of the new ideas in Arceus have rough edges, and it's slow to start before you get access to many environments and mounts," critic Steve Watts wrote. "This is an awkward first step, and it was a big adjustment for me, a longtime fan of the series, to make. Once Pokemon Legends: Arceus finds its stride, though, it's the most daring and inventive the series has been in years, breaking apart the staid core and creating something new and exciting from its pieces."