Pokemon Legends: Arceus - How Long To Beat And How Missions Work

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a lot like a traditional Pokemon game, with a focus on capturing, training, and battling a wide selection of pocket monsters. But it's also very unlike a mainline Pokemon game, with a more action-oriented approach, the ability to capture Pokemon without battling, and a distinct focus on wide open spaces. Those distinctions make a big difference in how long you can expect Legends: Arceus to last compared to standard Pokemon RPG, and how the story structure plays out in general.

How long is Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

The main story of Pokemon Legends: Arceus revolves around a rift in the sky and how it's impacting the wild Pokemon, including a set of massive "Noble" Pokemon that are revered by the local Diamond and Pearl tribes. Helping to soothe the berserk Nobles and then resolving the rift in the sky lasts roughly 20 hours, at which point you'll see credits.

But of course, there's lots to do in the post-game. Continuing your save after completing the main story will present you with an entirely new story mission to pursue, as well as the larger meta-goal of filling out the Pokedex and achieving the rest of your star rankings.

How the mission structure works

In the main story, you'll spend most of your time capturing and battling wild Pokemon to fill out the Pokedex. Getting research points in the Pokedex will help increase your star ranking, which opens up new areas and unlocks story progression. In the course of the story, you'll end up needing to unlock five out of a total 10 available star rankings. The star rankings also act like a traditional Pokemon game's Gym badges, raising the maximum level of Pokemon that will obey your commands.

Once a new area opens, the story missions mostly revolve around getting in touch with a Noble Pokemon's Warden, learning what kinds of Balms it requires, and using it to soothe the wild beast in a boss battle. During the process of these story missions, you'll also gain access to a new mount, which will often open up new exploration opportunities. Upon finishing a boss battle, your captain will tell you the next star ranking you need to achieve to unlock the next area, if you haven't already reached it.

By the time you've soothed all five Noble Pokemon, you'll have completed all five star rankings necessary for the main story. That will begin the end-game sequence, which we won't spoil here.

For more on Pokemon Legends: Arceus, check out our beginner's tips, and how to raise your star ranking quickly. Plus, be sure to read our Pokemon Legends: Arceus review.