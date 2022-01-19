Pokémon Legends: Arceus Has Begun Leaking Everywhere

Nintendo's latest Pokemon game officially arrives on January 28, but with a few days left to go, it appears that some copies of Pokemon Legends: Arceus have broken the street date. Social media websites such as Reddit, Twitter, and YouTube have played host to gameplay content from the upcoming title, with Nintendo scrambling to plug any leaks.

According to Eurogamer, a seller based in New Jersey managed to get their hands on a cache of the games and auctioned them off on eBay for $75 each. Elsewhere, images of people holding boxed copies of the game have been posted online. If you're trying to avoid spoilers, now might be a good time to start muting several keywords when you're online.

The only leek that Nintendo approves of.

As for how physical editions of the game are managing to find their way out into the wild, the main culprits appear to be regular shops that are selling Pokemon Legends: Arceus early. Almost every major Pokemon game has been leaked early ahead of release over the years, although Nintendo and the Pokemon Company have become experienced in removing that content from the Internet with takedown notices. It's super effective surveillance.

If you're content to wait a few more days, then there's plenty of content lined up ahead of the game's launch. The last couple of weeks have seen several new videos for the game released, such as a deep dive on gameplay, a tour of the game's Hisui region locale, and an introduction to the Diamond and Pearl clans that you'll interact with.