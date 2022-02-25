Pokemon Legends: Arceus Hairstyles Guide - How to Get Every Hairstyle (With Pictures)
Great hair never goes out of style. Here's how to find your perfect do in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
Customization in Pokemon Legends: Arceus includes eclectic hairstyles and vibrant hair colors along with a variety of outfits that should appeal to all sorts of protagonists. However, you can't preview hair like you can with clothes, which can be inconvenient for players trying to experiment with their looks. You can only preview hairstyles after coughing up 500 Poke for a cut. Even worse, you can’t back out if you decide you like your hair the way it is. In the long run, 500 Poke isn't much to waste, but it's still annoying to waste that money out of curiosity. Thus, this guide exists to showcase the different hairstyles and hair colors you can get. Here’s how to unlock each of these hairstyles, plus previews of how they look so you know what you’re getting into before paying for new style.
How to unlock all hairstyles in Pokemon Legends: Arceus
After finishing business in the Crimson Mirelands, Arezu moves to Jubilife Village to study hairstyling from the old hairdresser. She introduces a few new hairstyles and colors when she replaces her mentor. However, the rest need to be unlocked through certain requests.
Arezu asks the player to complete two requests throughout her time in Jubilife:
- Request 59: Misdreavus the Hairstyle Muse - Arezu asks for a Misdreavus to inspire some new hairstyles. These wispy-haired Pokemon can be found floating around the Coronet Highlands after nightfall. Bring Arezu a Misdreavus to gain access to four new hairstyles and colors.
- Request 75: Kirlia the Hairstyle Muse - Arezu asks for another Pokémon. This time, it’s Kirlia. Players can either evolve a Ralts (found in Crimson Mirelands or Alabaster Icelands) or catch a Kirlia directly from Heart’s Crag in Alabaster Icelands.
These requests should unlock every hairstyle possible for your character. The male and female protagonists get different hairstyles. Unfortunately, players won’t be able to get male and female exclusive ones. However, both genders do have access to the same hair colors.
Male Hairstyles
Short: Available at the start of the game
Messy Ponytail: Available at the start of the game
Shorn: Available at the start of the game
Curled: Available at the start of the game
Braids: Available at the start of the game
Side Part: Available after Arezu moves to Jubilife
Middle Part: Available after Arezu moves to Jubilife
Tied Back: Unlocked after completing Misdreavus request
Modern Bob: Unlocked after completing Misdreavus request
Sideswept: Unlocked after completing Misdreavus request
Fancy: Unlocked after completing Misdreavus request
Topknot: Unlocked after completing Kirlia request
Modern Short: Unlocked after completing Kirlia request
Female Hairstyles
Short: Available at the start of the game
Long: Available at the start of the game
Survey Corps Style: Available at the start of the game
Shorn: Available at the start of the game
Curled: Available at the start of the game
Braids: Available at the start of the game
Side Part: Available after Arezu moves to Jubilife
Middle Part: Available after Arezu moves to Jubilife
Twin Tails: Available after Arezu moves to Jubilife
Sideswept: Unlocked after completing Misdreavus request
Fancy: Unlocked after completing Misdreavus request
Tied Back: Unlocked after completing Misdreavus request
Modern Bob: Unlocked after completing Misdreavus request
Modern Short: Unlocked after completing Kirlia request
Formal Updo: Unlocked after completing Kirlia request
Hair Colors
Chestnut: Available at the start of the game
Slate: Available at the start of the game
Gold: Available at the start of the game
Black: Available at the start of the game
White: Available at the start of the game
Crimson: Available after Arezu moves to Jubilife
Blue: Available after Arezu moves to Jubilife
Peach Pink: Available after Arezu moves to Jubilife
Violet: Unlocked after completing Misdreavus request
Clementine: Unlocked after completing Misdreavus request
Turquoise: Unlocked after completing Misdreavus request
Ash Blond: Unlocked after completing Kirlia request
Periwinkle: Unlocked after completing Kirlia request
Ash Brown: Unlocked after completing Kirlia request
Flax: Unlocked after completing Kirlia request
For more on Pokemon Legends: Arceus, learn how to get all Eeveelutions, as well as a rundown on alpha Pokemon.
