Pokemon Legends: Arceus Hairstyles Guide - How to Get Every Hairstyle (With Pictures)

Great hair never goes out of style. Here's how to find your perfect do in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Customization in Pokemon Legends: Arceus includes eclectic hairstyles and vibrant hair colors along with a variety of outfits that should appeal to all sorts of protagonists. However, you can't preview hair like you can with clothes, which can be inconvenient for players trying to experiment with their looks. You can only preview hairstyles after coughing up 500 Poke for a cut. Even worse, you can’t back out if you decide you like your hair the way it is. In the long run, 500 Poke isn't much to waste, but it's still annoying to waste that money out of curiosity. Thus, this guide exists to showcase the different hairstyles and hair colors you can get. Here’s how to unlock each of these hairstyles, plus previews of how they look so you know what you’re getting into before paying for new style.

How to unlock all hairstyles in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

After finishing business in the Crimson Mirelands, Arezu moves to Jubilife Village to study hairstyling from the old hairdresser. She introduces a few new hairstyles and colors when she replaces her mentor. However, the rest need to be unlocked through certain requests.

Arezu asks the player to complete two requests throughout her time in Jubilife:

  • Request 59: Misdreavus the Hairstyle Muse - Arezu asks for a Misdreavus to inspire some new hairstyles. These wispy-haired Pokemon can be found floating around the Coronet Highlands after nightfall. Bring Arezu a Misdreavus to gain access to four new hairstyles and colors.
  • Request 75: Kirlia the Hairstyle Muse - Arezu asks for another Pokémon. This time, it’s Kirlia. Players can either evolve a Ralts (found in Crimson Mirelands or Alabaster Icelands) or catch a Kirlia directly from Heart’s Crag in Alabaster Icelands.

These requests should unlock every hairstyle possible for your character. The male and female protagonists get different hairstyles. Unfortunately, players won’t be able to get male and female exclusive ones. However, both genders do have access to the same hair colors.

Male Hairstyles

Short: Available at the start of the game

Messy Ponytail: Available at the start of the game

Shorn: Available at the start of the game

Curled: Available at the start of the game
Braids: Available at the start of the game

Side Part: Available after Arezu moves to Jubilife

Middle Part: Available after Arezu moves to Jubilife

Tied Back: Unlocked after completing Misdreavus request

Modern Bob: Unlocked after completing Misdreavus request

Sideswept: Unlocked after completing Misdreavus request

Fancy: Unlocked after completing Misdreavus request

Topknot: Unlocked after completing Kirlia request

Modern Short: Unlocked after completing Kirlia request

Female Hairstyles

Short: Available at the start of the game

Long: Available at the start of the game

Survey Corps Style: Available at the start of the game

Shorn: Available at the start of the game
Curled: Available at the start of the game

Braids: Available at the start of the game

Side Part: Available after Arezu moves to Jubilife

Middle Part: Available after Arezu moves to Jubilife

Twin Tails: Available after Arezu moves to Jubilife

Sideswept: Unlocked after completing Misdreavus request

Fancy: Unlocked after completing Misdreavus request

Tied Back: Unlocked after completing Misdreavus request

Modern Bob: Unlocked after completing Misdreavus request

Modern Short: Unlocked after completing Kirlia request

Formal Updo: Unlocked after completing Kirlia request

Hair Colors

Chestnut: Available at the start of the game

Slate: Available at the start of the game

Gold: Available at the start of the game

Black: Available at the start of the game

White: Available at the start of the game

Crimson: Available after Arezu moves to Jubilife

Blue: Available after Arezu moves to Jubilife

Peach Pink: Available after Arezu moves to Jubilife

Violet: Unlocked after completing Misdreavus request

Clementine: Unlocked after completing Misdreavus request

Turquoise: Unlocked after completing Misdreavus request

Ash Blond: Unlocked after completing Kirlia request

Periwinkle: Unlocked after completing Kirlia request

Ash Brown: Unlocked after completing Kirlia request

Flax: Unlocked after completing Kirlia request

