Pokemon Legends: Arceus Gets Early Playtest From Christina Aguilera's Daughter

Christina Aguilera's love of Nintendo extends back decades, and she and her family continue to play the company's games--and the Switch--to this day. Speaking to Elle, the singer explained which games are her favorites, including one that hasn't actually been released yet. Does she have access to a genie in a bottle? And what were her other two wishes?

In the interview, Aguilera--a paid ambassador for Nintendo--said Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Party are favorites in her family, and she and her sister like to play as Wario and Waluigi, which is how you know she's a real fan. Other favorites are Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, both of which she also enjoys playing with her family.

Her daughter also had a chance to try out Pokemon Legends: Arceus, despite the game's January 28, 2022 release date.

"It's so gorgeous, the graphics and the setting that you get to explore in, [my daughter] was loving that so much, she wouldn't give me a turn," Aguilera added. "But that was on set and yeah, it's just such a great way for your family to connect."