Pokemon Legends: Arceus Gets Early Playtest From Christina Aguilera's Daughter
Gotta catch 'em all early.
Christina Aguilera's love of Nintendo extends back decades, and she and her family continue to play the company's games--and the Switch--to this day. Speaking to Elle, the singer explained which games are her favorites, including one that hasn't actually been released yet. Does she have access to a genie in a bottle? And what were her other two wishes?
In the interview, Aguilera--a paid ambassador for Nintendo--said Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Party are favorites in her family, and she and her sister like to play as Wario and Waluigi, which is how you know she's a real fan. Other favorites are Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, both of which she also enjoys playing with her family.
Her daughter also had a chance to try out Pokemon Legends: Arceus, despite the game's January 28, 2022 release date.
"It's so gorgeous, the graphics and the setting that you get to explore in, [my daughter] was loving that so much, she wouldn't give me a turn," Aguilera added. "But that was on set and yeah, it's just such a great way for your family to connect."
