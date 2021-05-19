Pokemon Legends: Arceus - Everything We Know

Here are all the biggest details we know so far about Switch's expansive new Pokemon game.
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl arrive on Nintendo Switch later this year, but those aren't the only Pokemon titles on the way to the console. Series creator Game Freak is releasing a brand-new kind of Pokemon adventure called Pokemon Legends: Arceus in early 2022, and it looks to be the most radical departure the franchise has taken in years.
Billed as a "new approach for the Pokemon video game series," Pokemon Legends: Arceus is a new game set in ancient Sinnoh that appears to take some inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The Pokemon Company revealed the title during the Pokemon Presents event back in February, giving us our first look at its expansive setting and real-time gameplay elements.
Although the title is still a little while away, here's everything we know so far about Pokemon Legends: Arceus.
When Does Pokemon Legends: Arceus Launch?
Pokemon Legends: Arceus does not have a firm release date yet, but the game is slated to launch for Nintendo Switch in "early 2022."
Trailer
We got our first look at Pokemon Legends: Arceus during the . The reveal trailer focused primarily on the game's expansive environments, showcasing the rolling hills and vast fields that make up the Sinnoh region. It also offered a glimpse at the battle system. In a departure from previous Pokemon games, Pokemon Legends: Arceus doesn't transition to a separate battle scene when you encounter a wild Pokemon; rather, you can throw a Poke Ball at the monster in real-time to catch it or initiate a battle by sending one of your own Pokemon out into the field near it.
Story Details
Unlike Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, which are also set in the Sinnoh region, Pokemon Legends takes place in the distant past, "before ideas such as being a Pokemon trainer or having a Pokemon League even existed." As part of your adventure, you'll travel around the region catching Pokemon to create Sinnoh's first Pokedex.
Rather than choosing between Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup at the start of your adventure, as in Diamond and Pearl, Pokemon Legends features an entirely different lineup of starters: Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott. According to The Pokemon Company, these Pokemon were brought to Sinnoh "by a certain Professor who encountered them while traveling around various regions." There is a that fits the feudal theme running throughout the game and its story.
Also playing a prominent role in the story is the Mythical Pokemon Arceus. In Pokemon lore, Arceus is said to have "shaped all there is in this world," making it the Pokemon equivalent of a creator deity. It's unclear how Arceus fits into the game, but The Pokemon Company teases that it "holds the key to this tale."
Gameplay Details
According to The Pokemon Company, Pokemon Legends: Arceus "represents a new approach for the Pokemon video game series," blending the series' traditional RPG mechanics with some real-time elements to create a new action-RPG experience. The adventure unfolds across a vast, open setting that in its scope and visual style.
As in the Wild Areas in Pokemon Sword and Shield, wild Pokemon can be seen roaming about the environments in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. You can catch these monsters by observing them and throwing a Poke Ball in real-time. You can also initiate a battle with a wild Pokemon by manually calling one of your own partner Pokemon out near them. Once your Pokemon is in the field, you can select from its four attacks, much like in previous Pokemon games.
Beyond that, The Pokemon Company hasn't revealed many details about Pokemon Legends: Arceus, so we don't yet know if other staple elements of the series--such as a villainous organization bent on controlling a Legendary Pokemon--will appear in the game. It's also still unclear if you'll be able to battle and trade with other players, as you can in previous Pokemon titles.
Confirmed Pokemon
The Pokemon Company hasn't confirmed how many Pokemon will be available in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but we got a glimpse at a variety of monsters in the game's reveal trailer. Pokemon denoted in bold could be seen in the video, while the others are evolutions or pre-evolutions that can be inferred will be in the game.
- Rowlet
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Oshawott
- Dewott
- Samurott
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Rhyperior
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Gallade
- Spheal
- Sealeo
- Walrein
- Chingling
- Chimecho
- Bidoof
- Bibarel
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Budew
- Roselia
- Roserade
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Arceus
Preorder Details
Although Pokemon Legends: Arceus does not have a release date yet, the game is already at Best Buy. No preorder bonuses have been announced at the moment, although that may change as we get closer to the game's launch.