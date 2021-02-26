Pokemon Legends Arceus Announced For Nintendo Switch

The Pokemon Company showed a brand-new Pokemon game during its latest Pokemon Presents presentation, and it takes place in the Sinnoh region from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. It's unclear how the game will play, but its visuals appear to be more in line with Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Pokemon Legends Arceus features some of the classic characters from previous games, including Cyndaquil, Rowlet, and Oshawott. The environments appear to be more tranquil and quiet than the other games, but it's unclear if it's going to be using the same format as traditional Pokemon games. Your goal is to make Sinnoh's first Pokedex, so it could be a little more mysterious than other Pokemon games, too.

The game takes place in the "Sinnoh of old," with Pokemon living wildly and a harsher environment from the games set in more modern times. Arceus will, naturally, be the Legendary Pokemon, and you will be able to both catch and battle with Pokemon using a traditional move-based style. However, there will also be new "action and RPG elements" according to the official site. It appears there won't be a Pokemon League and possibly not other trainers, either, due to the time in which it takes place.

Longtime Pokemon studio Game Freak is developing the game, aiming to "break new ground" for the Pokemon series. The game will launch worldwide in early 2022. Another two games, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, are also on the way, and these are more faithful remakes of the original DS games. The next game we'll likely get to play is New Pokemon Snap, which is arriving in just two months.

Are There Two Versions?

Only Pokemon Legends Arceus was announced during this part of the Pokemon Presents event, but there was one thing that made us think there could be a second Legends game. A tweet from the official Pokemon account mentioned "pre-makes." That's plural, suggesting another game could be in the works, but it hasn't confirmed this yet.