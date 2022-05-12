Pokemon Home Update Adds Support For Legends: Arceus, Brilliant Diamond, And Shining Pearl

The next update to Pokemon Home adds support for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, and Pokemon Shining Pearl, along with some rewards for connecting to those games. The update is set to go live in the coming weeks.

Pokemon Home allows you to send all of your Pokemon from the different games across the series to a single place, so you can transfer them to other supported games, where allowed. In addition to these three, Home already worked with Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Let's Go, and Pokemon Go.

As announced in a blog post, Using the phone version of Pokemon Home, players will receive Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott with maximum effort levels as mystery gifts for connecting to Pokemon Legends: Arceus. You can also receive Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup with hidden abilities if you connect Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl.

The only oddity with this update is that since Pokemon Legends: Arceus takes place before the invention of modern Poke Balls, Pokemon transferred from other games to Pokemon Legends: Arceus will appear in Strange Balls, a light green-colored ball. Strange Balls will only appear in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and Pokemon Sword and Shield.

This update also adds new achievements and stickers to Pokemon Home, based on the three games that are now compatible with the service. The next generation of Pokemon games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, are set to release Holiday 2022.