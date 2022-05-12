Pokemon Home Update Adds Support For Legends: Arceus, Brilliant Diamond, And Shining Pearl

The next Pokemon Home update adds support for the three most recent entries in the series.

By on

Comments

The next update to Pokemon Home adds support for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, and Pokemon Shining Pearl, along with some rewards for connecting to those games. The update is set to go live in the coming weeks.

Pokemon Home allows you to send all of your Pokemon from the different games across the series to a single place, so you can transfer them to other supported games, where allowed. In addition to these three, Home already worked with Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Let's Go, and Pokemon Go.

Click To Unmute
  1. MultiVersus – Pros Vs Devs Showcase
  2. Gotham Knights - Batcycle Pre-Order trailer
  3. Gotham Knights - Official Nightwing and Red Hood Gameplay Demo
  4. Nintendo’s Next Console: Company Reveals Its Biggest Concern | GameSpot News
  5. Fighting King Kong And Godzilla In Warzone - Gameplay
  6. Gotham Knights Gameplay Teased Amid 4 Player Speculation | GameSpot News
  7. Deathloop – Game Update 3: Official Photo Mode Trailer
  8. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising - Launch Trailer
  9. Mario Strikers: Battle League – Overview Trailer
  10. Rainbow Six Extraction - Nightmare Fog Crisis Event and New Rush Pistol Gameplay
  11. Nightmare Fog Gameplay Trailer | Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
  12. Soulstice - Combat FIRST-LOOK

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Announcement Trailer

As announced in a blog post, Using the phone version of Pokemon Home, players will receive Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott with maximum effort levels as mystery gifts for connecting to Pokemon Legends: Arceus. You can also receive Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup with hidden abilities if you connect Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl.

The only oddity with this update is that since Pokemon Legends: Arceus takes place before the invention of modern Poke Balls, Pokemon transferred from other games to Pokemon Legends: Arceus will appear in Strange Balls, a light green-colored ball. Strange Balls will only appear in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and Pokemon Sword and Shield.

This update also adds new achievements and stickers to Pokemon Home, based on the three games that are now compatible with the service. The next generation of Pokemon games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, are set to release Holiday 2022.

Every Confirmed Pokemon For Pokemon Scarlet And Violet So Far
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Pokemon HOME
Pokemon Legends: Arceus
Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)