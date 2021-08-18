New Rainbow Six Skin Series X Restock Tracker PS5 Restock Tracker New Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Dead By Daylight Update Best Hulu Originals

Pokemon Home Support For Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Coming In 2022

The Pokemon cloud storage service will add support for the upcoming Switch Pokemon games next year, The Pokemon Company confirmed.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be compatible with Pokemon Home, but not at launch. Near the end of the latest Pokemon Presents stream, The Pokemon Company confirmed that support for the upcoming Switch games will be added to Pokemon Home sometime in 2022.

Once support has been implemented, you'll be able to transfer Pokemon you caught in Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl and Pokemon Legends: Arceus and store them in Pokemon Home. Beyond that, however, details are scant. It remains unclear if transfers will be one-way, as they are with Pokemon Go, or if you'll be able to bring compatible Pokemon you've caught in other games from Home into Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl or Legends.

Like Pokemon Bank for 3DS, Pokemon Home is a cloud service that lets you store Pokemon you've caught in different games in one place and move them between titles. The service has free and paid plans. The latter costs $16 USD annually and offers more benefits, including significantly more storage capacity, a Judge function that lets you see a Pokemon's base stats, and the ability to transfer monsters from Pokemon Bank.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl arrive on November 19 and are remakes of Pokemon Diamond/Pearl for the DS. While they stay largely faithful to the original titles, Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl also introduce a few new features such as Pokemon Hideaways--new areas within the Sinnoh Grand Underground that feature different terrain and Pokemon.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus, meanwhile, is a new adventure set in ancient Sinnoh, when the region was known as Hisui. In addition to new gameplay elements, Legends is introducing a few brand-new Pokemon to the series, including a regional evolution of Stantler called Wyrdeer and a regional evolution of Basculin called Basculegion. The existing Pokemon Growlithe and Braviary will also have new regional variants in Hisui.

