Pokemon Grass Vs. Fire Vs. Water Starters: Splatoon 3 Splatfest Will Settle The Debate
Splatoon 3's November Splatfest will ask you to choose your favorite Pokemon starter type.
Nintendo has announced Splatoon 3's next Splatfest, and it's Pokemon-themed. Yes, Nintendo will never miss an opportunity for a well-timed crossover, and that's exactly what this November's Splatfest will be.
This timed event will ask players to choose their favorite Pokemon starter type. It's a question forever debated on schoolyards across the world, from generation to generation. But for those of you who left your Pokedex back in 2000, those starter types are Grass, Fire, and Water-type. You know, like Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle--or whatever your age-appropriate equivalents were.
Grass-type. Fire-type. Water-type. This debate has perplexed our great philosophers for ages. Let’s settle it.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 7, 2022
The Splatoon x Pokémon special #Splatfest collaboration begins 11/11 at 4pm PT!
Which type will you choose? pic.twitter.com/rPlTwIcycB
The Splatfest begins on November 11 at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT, and it will conclude exactly two days later on Sunday at the same time. As usual, it will feature special Splatfest T-shirts for those who participate. And, of course, this event is designed to correspond with the November 18 release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. That will be the first to let you allow your own custom TMs, which is a pretty big deal.
Splatoon 3's first Splatfest aimed to settle the debate between rock, paper, and scissors once and for all, as well as introducing the sequel's new three-sided Splatfest format. The first post-launch Splatfest asked players what they would choose to take with them on a desert island. This is one of many high-intensity debates that the format will help answer over the next few months.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation