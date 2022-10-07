Pokemon Grass Vs. Fire Vs. Water Starters: Splatoon 3 Splatfest Will Settle The Debate

Splatoon 3's November Splatfest will ask you to choose your favorite Pokemon starter type.

Nintendo has announced Splatoon 3's next Splatfest, and it's Pokemon-themed. Yes, Nintendo will never miss an opportunity for a well-timed crossover, and that's exactly what this November's Splatfest will be.

This timed event will ask players to choose their favorite Pokemon starter type. It's a question forever debated on schoolyards across the world, from generation to generation. But for those of you who left your Pokedex back in 2000, those starter types are Grass, Fire, and Water-type. You know, like Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle--or whatever your age-appropriate equivalents were.

The Splatfest begins on November 11 at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT, and it will conclude exactly two days later on Sunday at the same time. As usual, it will feature special Splatfest T-shirts for those who participate. And, of course, this event is designed to correspond with the November 18 release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. That will be the first to let you allow your own custom TMs, which is a pretty big deal.

Splatoon 3's first Splatfest aimed to settle the debate between rock, paper, and scissors once and for all, as well as introducing the sequel's new three-sided Splatfest format. The first post-launch Splatfest asked players what they would choose to take with them on a desert island. This is one of many high-intensity debates that the format will help answer over the next few months.

