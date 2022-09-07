Pokemon Go's September Community Day Features Roggenrola

Pokemon Go's upcoming community day will be held on September 18 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. Roggenrola, the Mantle pokemon, will headline the event. And as usual, there will be community day bonuses like double Catch Candy, reduced hatch distance, and raid bonuses.

See below for a full detailed list of what September's community day has in store.

Special Attack

Evolving Boldore (Roggenrola’s Evolution) will earn players a Gigalith that knows the Charged Attack Meteor Beam. Players can do this during event hours, or up to five hours after the event ends.

Community Day Bonuses

1/4 Hatch Distance

2x Catch Candy

2x chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon

3 hour Lure Modules

3 hour Incense

One additional Special Trade, max two for the day

Trades will require 50% less Stardust

Bonus Battle Raids (5 PM to 10 PM local time)

Four-star Raid Battle bonus: Players who defeat Boldore will see more Roggenrola appearing in a 300-meter radius around the Gym for 30 minutes.

Pokemon Go has a number of special events lined up for September. A special Psychic Spectacular event goes live on September 6 and players will have an increased chance of catching Deoxys and Mega Alakazam. A Clefairy's rate-up is also occuring on September 10 in honor of the harvest moon, and trainers will encounter wild Clefairys at an increased rate.

Season of Light also kicked off on September 1 and will center around Cosmog, Alolan Nebula Pokemon.