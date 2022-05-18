Pokemon Go's Season Of Alola Event Is Closing With A Finale

Pokemon Go is in the middle of celebrating its Season of Alola event, which features Pokemon first introduced in Pokemon Sun and Moon. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end... before the next season of content starts.

The event is currently ongoing, but will come to a close with a finale event between May 25 and May 31. During that time, players will be able to perform unique research and unlock exclusive avatar items and in-game bonuses.

Now is the time to track down the Pokemon Sun and Moon starters, Popplio, Rowlet, and Litten.

You can find the full list of opportunities for the event's finale below.

Trainers who complete all four of the event-exclusive Special Research stories by June 1, 2022, will unlock a bonus end-of-Season Special Research story. Trainers can choose between Melemele Island, Akala Island, Ula’Ula Island and Poni Island adventures to enjoy different tasks and rewards based on their selection. For additional details on the rewards and encounters of each island, visit the Pokémon GO blog. Tickets to access the end-of-Season Special story will also be available in the shop for $4.99 USD (or equivalent pricing tier). Trainers who obtain the end-of-Season Special Research story by completing the four individual Special Research paths will be able to purchase the ticket in the shop for additional rewards.

Trainers who complete the Alolan-themed Collection Challenge will earn 15,000 XP, 15 Ultra Balls and an encounter with Rockruff.

In celebration of the Season of Alola, Trainers can evolve during the event to get an Alolan Marowak that knows the Charged Attack Shadow Bone.

All Trainers will enjoy 2x Stardust from opening Gifts.

Trainers will be able to encounter the following Pokémon through: Wild Encounters: Alolan Rattata*, Cubone*, Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, Yungoos* If Trainers are lucky: Alolan Meowth*, Alolan Exeggutor* 7km Eggs: Alolan Rattata*, Alolan Sandshrew*, Alolan Vulpix*, Alolan Diglett*, Alolan Meowth*, Alolan Geodude*, Alolan Grimer*, Dewpider, Fomantis, Stufful*, Oranguru Field Research: Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, Yungoos* Raids: One-star: Alolan Rattata*, Alolan Geodude*, Alolan Diglett*, Alolan Grimer*, Rockruff* Three-star: Alolan Raichu*, Alolan Exeggutor*, Alolan Marowak* Five-star: Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, Tapu Bulu, Tapu Fini



*If Trainers are lucky, they may encounter a Shiny one.

Pokemon Go is kicking back up its in-person events in a big way with Pokemon Fests happening in various places and Pokemon Go Community day happening all around the world on May 21.