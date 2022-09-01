Pokemon Go’s Psychic Spectacular Event Returns In September

Trainers will have an increased chance of obtaining Deoxys and Mega Alakazam.

By on

Comments

Niantic is bringing back Pokemon Go's Psychic Spectacular event from 10 AM on September 6 to 8 PM on September 12 local time. The Psychic Spectacular events have always featured Psychic-type Pokemon, and this upcoming one will be no exception. September's event will feature Deoxys and Mega Alakazam. A new Shiny Elgyem will also be making its first debut ever in Pokemon Go.

A special Deoxys raid day will also occur on September 11 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. Deoxys will appear at a higher frequency in all five-star raids in all forms. Trainers can also earn five additional raid passes by spinning gyms.

Click To Unmute
  1. Free PS Plus Games For September 2022 | GameSpot News
  2. The Last Of Us PS5 vs PS3
  3. The Last Of Us PS5 - Is It Worth It?
  4. Flintlock Preview
  5. Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet | Grafaiai Makes It Mark Trailer
  6. NBA 2K23: MyCAREER
  7. Rainbow Six Siege: Be ready for Grim
  8. Trinity Trigger - Announcement Trailer
  9. Sonic Frontiers - Overview
  10. Razer Kishi V2 iOS Release Announcement Trailer
  11. Sam & Max Save the World/Beyond Time and Space - Remastered Announce Trailers
  12. Pre-Patch Trailer | Wrath of the Lich King Classic | World of Warcraft

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet Introducing Grafaiai Trailer

Raids

  • One-Star Raids: Unown E, Unown P, Unown S, EspurrThree-Star Raids: Alolan Raichu, Wobbuffet, Girafarig, Oranguru
  • Five-Star Raids: Normal Forme Deoxys, Attack Forme Deoxys, Defense Forme, Deoxys, Speed Forme Deoxys
  • Mega Raids: Mega Alakazam

Wild Encounters

  • Abra
  • Slowpoke
  • Drowzee
  • Natu
  • Ralts
  • Spoink
  • Munna
  • Woobat
  • Gothita
  • Solosis
  • Elgyem
  • If you’re lucky, you might encounter the following: Kadabra and Kirlia

Field Research

  • Baltoy
  • Chimecho
  • If you're lucky, Hypno

7km Eggs

  • Smoochum
  • Wynaut
  • Chingling

Timed Research will focus on curveball throws, and completing these will earn players chances to encounter Elygem.

Deoxys is unique in that it has four different Formes: Normal, Attack, Defense, and Speed. Whatever Forme it has, its stats will lean heavily towards the Forme's name. For example, Attack Deoxys has high Attack, and Defense Deoxys has high Defense. Normal Deoxys has a balance between Attack and Defense stats. As for what attacks to use in Raid encounters, Deoxys is vulnerable to Dark, Bug, and Ghost type attacks.

In related Pokemon Go news, a special Inkay Research will take place on September 3 from 11 AM to 2 PM local time. The chances of running into a Shiny Inkay during the even will be increased, and if players are lucky, they will have a chance of running into Galarian Zigzagoon.

For more Pokemon news, be sure to check out these stories:

Pokemon Go Leveling Guide
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Pokemon GO
Mobile
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Android
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)