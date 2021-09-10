Pokemon Go's October Community Day Features An Adorably Spooky Pokemon

This October, Pokemon Go is getting into the Halloween spirit with its monthly community day. Starting on October 9, from 11 AM local time to 5 PM local time, the community day will feature Duskull, the adorable skull-faced wisp Pokemon. During that timeframe, Pokemon Go players will be able to find more Duskull out in the wild and pick up some bonus items and rewards.

October's Pokemon Go community day will be filled with timed events for players to take part in. By completing Timed Research on October 9, players will earn up to four free Sinnoh Stones that can be used to evolve their Duskull. Players who manage to evolved Duskull all the way into Dusknoir, the Pokemon's third and final evolution, will receive a version of the pokemon that knows the Charged Attack Shadow Ball.

Duskull

Players can also purchase the community-day exclusive Special Research story, Nothin' Dull About Duskull for $1 or their currency's equivalent.

Outside of Duskull-themed events and rewards, a number of bonuses will also be available to players during the October community day. Players can head to their nearest shop and pick up 30 free Ultra Balls and earn even more with the one-time purchase of a Community Day Box. The Box, which costs 1,280 PokeCoins, includes 50 Ultra Balls, four Incense, four Star Pieces, and an Elite Charged TM.

If mobile Pokemon games aren't your thing, two new entries in the Pokemon franchise are slated for release over the next few months. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl is set to launch on November 19, followed by Pokemon Legends: Arceus on January 28, 2022.