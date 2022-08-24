Pokemon Go's Next Safari Zone Is In South Korea

South Korea is getting its first Pokemon Go Safari Zone--special areas that hold rare Pokemon--at the Ilsang Lake Park in Goyang. Like past Safari Zones, the Goyang event is ticketed. It's mandatory to purchase an entry in order to experience Pokemon Go's Safari Zone events.

Tickets are ₩16000 (roughly $12 USD) and players can choose which day they'd like visit the Safari Zone from 12 PM to 6 PM local time. For players who want to start at 9 AM, tickets will be priced higher at ₩24000. The event will be live from September 23-25.

Event features and bonuses

Trades: Stardust cost reduced by 50%, three more special trades can be made for a maximum of five per day

Event-exclusive Special Research story

Goyang-themed Field Research

Incense: Upon activation during the event, Incense will last eight hours. Does not apply to Daily Adventure Incense

Lure Modules: Upon activation during the event, Lure Modules will last for four hours.

Featured Pokemon

Caterpie

Pikachu wearing a Safari Hat

Dratini

Unown A, G, N, O, Y

Wurmple

Ralts

Surskit

Sableye

Lileep

Feebas

Luvdisc

Bidoof

Plant Cloak Burmy

Combee

Carnivine

Pidove

Cottonee

Blue Flower Flabébé

Spritzee

Stufful

In related Pokemon Go news, fall community dates have been announced. November will notably get two Community Days, one of them being a Community Day cCassic.

The Pokemon World Championships concluded recently, and at the end of the event, players saw a new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer. Cyclizar, a new Dragon and Normal type, headlined the teaser. It's a Pokemon endemic to the Paldea region, and apparently, it's not uncommon to see people riding Cyclizar. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet release is exclusively on Switch and will launch on November 18.