Pokemon Go's Next Legendary Is Now Live

The next Legendary Pokemon has begun appearing in Pokemon Go. For a limited time, players around the globe will be able to battle and potentially capture Team Valor's mascot, Moltres.

As was the case with the previous two Legendary Pokemon, Lugia and Articuno, Moltres will appear in Raid Battles. Players will have to team up to take down the powerful Fire-type, and only once it's defeated will they have an opportunity to capture it.

Those hoping to add Moltres to their teams will have to act fast, as the Pokemon will only be available in the game from now until August 7. The next Legendary monster, Zapdos, will start appearing in Raid Battles from August 7-14. Ho-Oh is also expected to arrive in the future, though developer Niantic hasn't confirmed when it will begin showing up.

Niantic recently rolled out a new update for the Pokemon Go, which most notably saw the return of Team Instinct's missing leader, Spark. The developer also postponed the upcoming Safari Zone live events that were scheduled to take place in Europe this summer, following the bungled Pokemon Go Fest event in Chicago last month. While Niantic apologized for the issues and offered refunds to attendees, some have still filed a lawsuit against the developer to reimburse their travel expenses.