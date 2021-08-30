Halo MCC Beta PS5 Restock Tracker September PS Plus Games New Halo 3 Map Series X Restock Tracker Destiny 2 Patch Notes
Pokemon Go's New Season Features Mythical Pokemon Hoopa

After being teased in Pokemon Go Fest, Hoopa will finally be available to capture in the upcoming season.

By on

1 Comments

Announced August 27, Pokemon Go's new Season of Mischief will center around the Mythical Pokemon Hoopa. The event will run for three months, from September 1 to December 1.

On September 5, players can capture Hoopa once they’ve completed the Special Research tasks. Said Mythical Pokemon will also wreak havoc by causing multiple "strange phenomena" all over the world. Psychic, Ghost, and Dark type Pokemon will be attracted to Incense at different hours from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. If players complete the Collection Challenge, they will receive Hoopa candy and a Poke Ball Lift avatar pose. Double the amount of Hoopa candy will be awarded to transferring Pokemon.

Now Playing: Pokemon Go Together We Raid With Pro Jessica

There will be a seasonal shift in wild Pokemon appearances as well. In the Northern Hemisphere, Jigglypuff, Slowpoke, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Autumn Form Deerling, and more will show up. In the Southern Hemisphere, Clefairy, Roserade, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Spring Form Deerling, and more will be roaming around in the wild.

During each month of the event, a different Pokemon will receive a CP boost when Mega Evolved. September is Mega Slowbro, October is Mega Gengar, and November is Mega Houndoon.

Ditto will also receive new disguises in the upcoming season. If players catch a Ghastly, Drowzee, Teddisura, Remoraid, Gulpin, Numel, Stunky, Dwebble, or Foongus, it could be the blob-like pokemon instead.

Hoopa's appearance was part of the storyline in the 2021 Pokemon Go Fest. It did not make a physical debut then, but instead sowed indirect mischief by bringing back the Legendaries.

In other Pokemon Go news, Niantic repealed its prior decision and brought the Pokestop and Gym Interaction distance back up to 80m. That's the way it'll stay "from now on," stated Niantic. Fans were concerned when Niantic previously shortened the interaction distance to 40m in the United States and New Zealand, and asked for the increased interaction distance to be returned.

Pokemon GO
Mobile
