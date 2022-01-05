Pokemon Go's First Event Of 2022 Is Rock- And Steel-Type Themed Mountains Of Power

Pokemon Go trainers should prepare for a bit of mountain hiking as the first major Pokemon Go event of 2022 has been announced: Mountains of Power.

The Rock- and Steel-type event kicks off January 7 at 10 AM local time, runs until January 13 at 8 PM local time, and continues the game's Season of Heritage arc. As the official Niantic blog post describes: "Team Mystic Leader Spark journeys through the terrain reminiscent of mountains found in the Johto and Sinnoh regions."

The Mountains of Power event will see an uptick in Rock- and Steel-type Pokemon both in the wild and in raids, while also offering special Pokemon for completing Timed and Field Research tasks. The full list of events for Mountains of Power is as follows:

Event Bonus 1/2 distance to earn a heart by walking with your buddy

Raids The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids and Mega Raids: Absol, Alolan Geodude, Beldum, Bronzor, Donphan, Heatran, Mega Aerodactyl, Medicham, Onix, and Ursaring

Research Encounters Complete the Timed Research tasks to earn encounters with Beldum and Mawile Complete Field Research tasks for a chance to encounter Alolan Geodude, Mawile, or Slugma

Wild Encounters The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild: Barboarch, Ferroseed, Geodude, Machop, Nosepass, Onix, and Zubat



Pokemon Go's Season of Heritage arc began last month with the Winter Holiday event centered around Team Mystic's Blanche. The event ran from December 16 to December 31 and added a new Postcard feature to the game to let players send postcards to friends featuring PokeStops they've visited.