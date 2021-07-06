Pokemon Go's Fifth Anniversary Celebration Is Live

While it feels like yesterday that Pokemon Go became popular, the mobile AR version of the gotta-catch-em-all game is now turning five years old.

Niantic will celebrate Pokemon Go's fifth anniversary with in-game events from July 6 to July 15. Notably, a Flying Pikachu held up by balloons will be obtainable, and there's an increased chance of encountering Darumaka and its Shiny counterpart.

We've included a summary of what you can expect from Pokemon Go's fifth anniversary below. Trusty Leek Duck also put together a useful infographic, which is included here as well.

Pokémon GO Fifth Anniversary - Event Overview & Event-exclusive Field Research

Lure Modules:

Will last for one hour, including Glacial, Magnetic, Mossy, and Rainy Lure Modules.

Pokemon appearances: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie.

One-Star Raids:

Pokemon appearances: Darumaka, Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie, and Flying Pikachu with a 5-shaped balloon.

Wild:

Pokemon appearances: First-partner Pokemon, including Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott.

Field Research:

Daily Bonus Field Research Tasks Pokemon Appearances: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie.

Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie. Jump-Start Special Research will be available and gives extra Stardust and XP rewards. It will help newer trainers catch up.

Other Event Features:

Get Shiny Meltan from Mystery Boxes

Fireworks will appear on maps

Completion of the Collection Challenge reward: Encounters with Flying Pikachu, Rare Candy, and extra Poké Balls.

Real-time sky mechanic and additional Pokédex classifications

Expansion of Item Bag to 3,500

Pokemon Go has made a lot of money since launch, to the tune of an eye-watering amount of 5 billion. 2021 appears to be one of more successful years Pokemon Go has had too, with a 34% increase in revenue the first half of the year when compared to 2020's revenue. The game is also the darling of Nintendo designer, Shigeru Miyamoto. He commented that the Pokemon Go experience is a "dream come true of playing a game with my whole family."