Switch OLED Fortnite Week 5 Alien Artifacts Sony State of Play Xbox July Game Pass Switch 12.1.0 Patch Notes TIE Fighter Mod

Pokemon Go's Fifth Anniversary Celebration Is Live

Celebrate by getting a Flying Pikachu with balloons.

By on

Comments

While it feels like yesterday that Pokemon Go became popular, the mobile AR version of the gotta-catch-em-all game is now turning five years old.

Niantic will celebrate Pokemon Go's fifth anniversary with in-game events from July 6 to July 15. Notably, a Flying Pikachu held up by balloons will be obtainable, and there's an increased chance of encountering Darumaka and its Shiny counterpart.

Click To Unmute
  1. Robocop Rogue City Teaser Trailer
  2. Revolution X for Xbox Series / One / PC - Reveal Trailer
  3. My Friend Pedro Ripe for Revenge Trailer
  4. The Lord Of The Rings Gollum - "A Unique Promise" Trailer
  5. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Release Date Trailer
  6. Serial Cleaners Stealth Gameplay Trailer
  7. Blood Bowl 3 Campaign Trailer
  8. Rugby 22 Reveal Trailer
  9. Session Update Trailer
  10. Ad Infinitum Re-Reveal Trailer
  11. Roguebook Gem Mine Update Trailer
  12. Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong Galeb Character Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Pokemon Go 5 Year Anniversary Trailer

We've included a summary of what you can expect from Pokemon Go's fifth anniversary below. Trusty Leek Duck also put together a useful infographic, which is included here as well.

Lure Modules:

  • Will last for one hour, including Glacial, Magnetic, Mossy, and Rainy Lure Modules.
  • Pokemon appearances: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie.

One-Star Raids:

  • Pokemon appearances: Darumaka, Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie, and Flying Pikachu with a 5-shaped balloon.

Wild:

  • Pokemon appearances: First-partner Pokemon, including Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott.

Field Research:

  • Daily Bonus Field Research Tasks Pokemon Appearances: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie.
  • Jump-Start Special Research will be available and gives extra Stardust and XP rewards. It will help newer trainers catch up.

Other Event Features:

  • Get Shiny Meltan from Mystery Boxes
  • Fireworks will appear on maps
  • Completion of the Collection Challenge reward: Encounters with Flying Pikachu, Rare Candy, and extra Poké Balls.
  • Real-time sky mechanic and additional Pokédex classifications
  • Expansion of Item Bag to 3,500

Pokemon Go has made a lot of money since launch, to the tune of an eye-watering amount of 5 billion. 2021 appears to be one of more successful years Pokemon Go has had too, with a 34% increase in revenue the first half of the year when compared to 2020's revenue. The game is also the darling of Nintendo designer, Shigeru Miyamoto. He commented that the Pokemon Go experience is a "dream come true of playing a game with my whole family."

Watch live streams, videos, and more from GameSpot’s summer event. Check it out

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Pokemon GO
Mobile
Verizon Mobile Gaming Hub
Play For All
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)