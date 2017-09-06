Pokemon Go's Europe Safari Zone Events Begin Soon, Here Are The Details

Pokemon Go's string of Safari Zone live events are scheduled to begin soon across Europe. Today, developer Niantic shared more details about the forthcoming meet-ups on its website, including what kinds of Pokemon players will have a chance to encounter.

On September 16, Unibail-Rodamco Shopping Centres in Oberhausen (Germany), Paris (France), and Barcelona (Spain) will host the region's first Safari Zone events. Players who stop by the malls will receive an in-game medal and can find special Eggs from the various PokeStops located at the venues. They'll also be able to catch some of the game's rarer monsters, including Kangaskhan, Chansey, Larvitar, and even shiny Pikachu and Magikarp, among others. However, Niantic says that Gym and Raid Battles will not be available during the event "in order to optimize the experience for all Trainers attending."

To participate in the Safari Zone events, players will need to reserve a free ticket and be over 13 years of age with a valid photo ID. Information on how to reserve tickets will be available on the Facebook page of your local Unibail-Rodamco shopping center. Even if you aren't able to attend the event, Niantic says that some of its rare Pokemon will be available throughout the city where each mall is located.

The Safari Zone events were originally scheduled to begin last month, on August 5; however, Niantic elected to postpone those meet-ups following the rather disastrous Pokemon Go Fest event that took place in Chicago. Fortunately, the developer was able to avoid the issues that plagued Pokemon Go Fest for the game's first live event in Japan, which saw more than 2 million people attend over the course of a week. You can find new dates for the postponed events and their venues below.

Pokemon Go players around the world have a chance to catch the game's latest Legendary Pokemon. All month, Pokemon Gold and Silver's Legendary dogs--Entei, Raikou, and Suicune--will be available in a different part of the world, after which they'll move on to a new region. Players in the Americas can currently find the Electric-type, Raikou; those in Europe and Africa can catch the Fire-type, Entei; and the Water-type Suicune is currently available in the Asia-Pacific region. Niantic will also soon begin field-testing Pokemon Go's new EX Raid feature, which will be the only way to catch the Legendary Mewtwo.

Pokemon Go Safari Zone Events

October 7

Fisketorvet -- Copenhagen, Denmark

Centrum Cerny Most -- Prague, Czech Republic

October 14