Pokemon Gold And Silver Getting Boxed 3DS Release In Europe And Japan

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon aren't the only Pokemon games coming to 3DS this fall. Next month, the series' second generation installments, Pokemon Gold and Silver, will launch as Virtual Console titles in the 3DS Eshop, and players in Europe will have a chance to pick up boxed versions of them in stores.

Nintendo announced on Twitter today that packaged versions of the classic Pokemon games will release the same day they arrive in the Eshop, September 22. These will contain a download code for their respective title, and they're sure to bring back fond memories for anyone who played the originals. You can see a photo of the packages below.

The two boxes are almost exact replicas of the games' original packaging when they first released for Game Boy in 2000. The boxes have a shiny finish and feature each title's respective mascot Pokemon, the Legendaries Ho-Oh and Lugia. The Pokemon Company's official Japanese Twitter account confirmed that the packaged versions will also be released in Japan, though there is currently no word if they'll be available in the US or if they contain anything besides a download code.

Pokemon Gold and Silver were the series' first official sequels. The games were set in the Johto region two years after the events of Pokemon Red/Blue/Yellow. In addition to being the first installments to feature full-colored graphics, the pair introduced a number of important features to the series, including a day/night system, Pokemon breeding, two new types (Dark and Steel), and 100 new monsters. The Virtual Console releases will be compatible with Pokemon Bank, allowing players to transfer the Pokemon they catch to Sun/Moon and their upcoming alternate versions.

This story has been updated.