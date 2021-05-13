Pokemon Go Yveltal Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, And More Tips
The Legendary Destruction Pokemon debuts in Raids starting May 18; here are some tips to help you beat and catch it.
Yveltal is making its debut in Pokemon Go very soon. The Legendary Destruction Pokemon will arrive in five-star Raids as part of the Luminous Legends Y event, which runs from May 18-31. This marks your first chance to catch Yveltal in Niantic's mobile game, so we've rounded up some tips to help you beat and catch the new Gen 6 Legendary below.
Yveltal Weaknesses And Counters
Yveltal is a Dark/Flying type, which gives it a handful of common weaknesses that you can exploit. The Legendary is particularly weak to Electric, Ice, Rock, and Fairy Pokemon, so you have a variety of options to choose from when battling it. Here are some good Pokemon of each type, along with recommended moves:
|Pokemon
|Type
|Recommended Fast Attack
|Recommended Charge Attack
|Zekrom
|Dragon/Electric
|Charge Beam
|Wild Charge
|Raikou
|Electric
|Thunder Shock
|Wild Charge
|Zapdos
|Electric/Flying
|Thunder Shock
|Thunderbolt
|Mega Manectric
|Electric
|Charge Beam
|Wild Charge
|Mamoswine
|Ice/Ground
|Powder Snow
|Avalanche
|Galarian Darmanitan
|Ice
|Ice Fang
|Avalanche
|Mega Abomasnow
|Ice/Grass
|Powder Snow
|Blizzard
|Kyurem
|Dragon/Ice
|Dragon Breath
|Blizzard
|Rhyperior
|Ground/Rock
|Smack Down
|Rock Wrecker
|Rampardos
|Rock
|Smack Down
|Rock Slide
|Tyranitar
|Rock/Dark
|Bite
|Stone Edge
|Alolan Golem
|Rock/Electric
|Rock Throw
|Wild Charge
|Aerodactyl
|Rock/Flying
|Rock Throw
|Rock Slide
|Xerneas
|Fairy
|Tackle
|Moonblast
|Togekiss
|Fairy/Flying
|Charm
|Dazzling Gleam
|Gardevoir
|Psychic/Fairy
|Charm
|Dazzling Gleam
|Granbull
|Fairy
|Charm
|Play Rough
While the above monsters are among the best Yveltal counters, almost any Electric, Ice, Rock, or Fairy Pokemon will be helpful when battling the Legendary, especially if they know Fast and Charged attacks of their respective types. Rock Pokemon in particular are good choices to use because they have naturally high defenses and will resist any Flying-type moves that Yveltal may know.
Types To Avoid
Although they are normally among the game's best offensive Pokemon, Psychic and Ghost types will take super-effective damage from Yveltal, so you'll want to avoid using them when challenging the Legendary. Fighting and Bug Pokemon may also prove to be a liability; while they are typically strong against Dark types, they won't last long against Yveltal if it knows a Flying-type attack.
Yveltal Raid Schedule
Yveltal is debuting in Pokemon Go as part of the Luminous Legends Y event, which kicks off at 10 AM local time on May 18 and runs until 8 PM local time on May 31. The Legendary will be available as a Raid boss throughout the entire event, giving you almost two full weeks to catch it.
