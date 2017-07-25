Pokemon Go Will Soon Let You Catch Two More Legendaries

Pokemon Go will be getting two more legendary birds over the next few weeks: Moltres and Zapdos.

According to the official Pokemon Go Twitter account, Moltres will be available to players from July 31 to August 7, while Zapdos can be found between August 7 and 14.

Battle Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos in Raid Battles around the world (Articuno: now to 7/31, Moltres: 7/31–8/7, Zapdos: 8/7–8/14)! pic.twitter.com/HpOG9BM7gM — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 26, 2017

You can catch legendary Pokemon by participating in a Raid. See our guide for more details.

Pokemon Go just got its first legendary monsters very recently; Lugia and Articuno were added via an update after Pokemon Go Fest in Chicago last weekend. While the updates seem to have reinvigorated interest in the game, the festival itself was less well-recevied, ending with attendees receving full refunds and $100 in in-game credit.