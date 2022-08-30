Pokemon Go Will Feature Special Inkay Research In September

Niantic has announced a new limited research for Pokemon Go featuring Inkay taking place on September 3 from 11 AM to 2 PM local time. Players who participate in the event will earn event bonuses, have the chance to encounter a shiny Inkay, and more.

During the three-hour limited research event, players will have the opportunity to run into the following Pokemon:

Alolan Rattata

Murkrow

Houndour

Poochyena

Nuzleaf

Sableye

Purrloin

If they're lucky, they'll even run into a Galarian Zigzagoon and a shiny one.

In addition to catching Pokemon, there'll also be a few event bonuses for players to partake in. Players will earn double the candy whenever a Pokemon is caught during the three-hour event. Although running into a Shiny Inkay is considered rare, the odds of a player running into one are increased for the event. All the field research tasks lead to an encounter with an Inkay.

Pokemon Go: 20 Essential Tips and Tricks See More

For more Pokemon Go news, be sure to check out these stories: