Pokemon Go Will Feature Special Inkay Research In September
Pokemon Go trainers will have the chance to earn double candy if they participate in this event.
Niantic has announced a new limited research for Pokemon Go featuring Inkay taking place on September 3 from 11 AM to 2 PM local time. Players who participate in the event will earn event bonuses, have the chance to encounter a shiny Inkay, and more.
During the three-hour limited research event, players will have the opportunity to run into the following Pokemon:
- Alolan Rattata
- Murkrow
- Houndour
- Poochyena
- Nuzleaf
- Sableye
- Purrloin
If they're lucky, they'll even run into a Galarian Zigzagoon and a shiny one.
In addition to catching Pokemon, there'll also be a few event bonuses for players to partake in. Players will earn double the candy whenever a Pokemon is caught during the three-hour event. Although running into a Shiny Inkay is considered rare, the odds of a player running into one are increased for the event. All the field research tasks lead to an encounter with an Inkay.
