Pokemon Go Weather Week Event Adds Shiny Rain Form Castform

Pokemon Go developer Niantic has shared more details about the game's Weather Week. The event kicks off next Wednesday, March 24, at 10 AM local time, and it features Pokemon that are fond of rainy or windy weather, including Shiny Rain Form Castform.

Throughout the Weather Week event, Castform and other Pokemon that appear during rainy or windy conditions, such as Wingull and Ducklett, will spawn more frequently in the wild. On top of that, Psyduck, Poliwag, Swablu, Drifloon, Mantyke, Tympole, and Ducklett will hatch from 5 km eggs throughout the event.

Rain Form Castform

In addition to the increased Pokemon spawns, different Pokemon will be featured in Raids. Slowpoke, Tynamo, and others will appear in one-star Raids, while Swellow, Pelipper, and more will serve as three-star Raid bosses. Therian Forme Thundurus will also continue appearing in five-star Raids, and Mega Houndoom, Mega Manectric, and Mega Abomasnow will be featured in Mega Raids.

Niantic will also hold two mini-events during Weather Week. First, Pokemon that enjoy rainy weather--like Vaporeon, Lotad, and Stunfisk--will appear more frequently from March 24-27. After that, Pokemon that are fond of windy weather--such as Skarmory, Taillow, and Pidove--will appear more frequently from March 27-29. There will also be exclusive Field and Timed Research tasks to complete throughout the event, and you'll earn extra Stardust each time you catch a Pokemon with weather boost.

The Weather Week event runs until 8 PM local time on March 29. You can read more details about it on the official Pokemon Go blog.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go's Charge Up event is underway until March 22. Therian Forme Thundurus is also appearing in five-star Raids until March 30, after which point it will be replaced by the debuting Therian Forme Tornadus.