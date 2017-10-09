Pokemon Go Update Out Now, Here's What It Does (Not Much)

Another Pokemon Go update is in the process of rolling out now, bringing with it some small tweaks and bug fixes. The new version, 0.77.1 for Android or 1.47.1 for iOS, is already available for some, and will appear for everyone else shortly.

Among the changes is a new confirmation message that appears when you attempt to transfer costumed Pokemon. In addition, those creatures wearing a costume can no longer be mass-transferred.

The remainder of the update consists entirely of bug fixes, including one that was "causing occasional network errors while battling in Gyms" and another that was mis-registering curveball throws. You can see the full patch notes (via Niantic) at the bottom of this article.

In other news about the hit mobile game, Pokemon Go's Legendary Dogs have switched location. This time, players in the Americas will have a chance to catch the Fire-type Entei; the Water-type Suicune has moved to Europe and Africa; and the Electric-type Raikou can be found in the Asia-Pacific region. The three Pokemon will remain in their current location until October 31; on that date, the Legendaries will rotate to their final region, where they'll be available until November 30.

Like Pokemon Go's previous Legendary Pokemon, Entei, Raikou, and Suicune will appear as Raid Boss battles at Gyms. You'll need to defeat the powerful Pokemon first in order to get a chance to capture it. You can check out our guide on how to catch Legendary Pokemon for more tips and details.

Pokemon Go iOS Version 1.47.1 / Android Version 0.77.1 Patch Notes