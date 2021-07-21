Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Event Halo Infinite Beta Slight PS5 Redesign Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 7 Madden 22 Ratings Fortnite: Collect Records

Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Part 2 Event Starts August 6, Adds Shiny Palkia And More

Pokemon from various places, including some region-exclusive monsters, will be appearing more frequently from August 6-17.

Niantic is holding three special Ultra Unlock events in Pokemon Go over the next few weeks. Shortly after Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time concludes on August 3, Niantic is kicking off Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space, and it will feature some normally hard-to-find Pokemon from different regions.

Throughout the event, region-exclusive Pokemon such as Red-Striped and Blue-Striped Basculin, East Sea and West Sea Shellos, Heatmor, Durant, and others will appear in the wild and hatch from eggs. The following monsters will also be featured in lower-tier Raid Battles:

Now Playing: Pokemon Go 5 Year Anniversary Trailer

One-star Raids

  • Unown U
  • West Sea Shellos
  • East Sea Shellos
  • Elgyem
  • Espurr

Three-star Raids

  • Alakazam
  • Kangaskhan
  • Heracross

On top of that, Niantic is bringing Palkia back to the game for the event. The Legendary Spatial Pokemon will appear in five-star Raids until August 20, and you'll have a chance to encounter a Shiny version. Shiny Kangaskhan, Heracross, and Unown U will also be available during the event.

Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space begins at 10 AM local time on August 6 and runs until 8 PM local time on August 17. You can read more details about the event on the official Pokemon Go blog. The third and final Ultra Unlock event is slated to follow from August 20-31, but Niantic is keeping details on that under wraps for now.

