Pokemon Go Turns Tropical With The Alola Region Beginning March 1

Pokemon Go is preparing for a summer vacation, as The Pokemon Company has announced Pokemon Go Alola, an in-game event that will add the seventh generation of Pokemon to the game.

The brief teaser trailer showed a beach setting with small references to the three starter Pokemon from the Alola region: the Grass-type Rowlet, the Fire-type Litten, and the Water-type Popplio.

The new addition follows Pokemon Go Tour: Johto, which took place February 26 and focused on Pokemon from the second generation Gold and Silver era.

The update to Pokemon Go preceded the big announcement of the presentation, the new generation of Pokemon coming this year. Pokemon Violent and Scarlet are due for Nintendo Switch in late 2022, and the brief teaser-trailer showed off some of the new Pokemon along with the environments we can expect to see. Notably the environmental shots showed palm trees, suggesting that at least parts of the region may be more tropical like Alola.

Other announcements from the presentation included a big update to Pokemon Legends: Arceus and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.