Pokemon Go Tour Johto Guide: Gold And Silver Versions, Masterwork Research, And More

The next major Pokemon Go event, Pokemon Go Tour: Johto, is set for February 26 at 9 AM local time, bringing a Poke-ton of unique Pokemon events with it. From special quests and research rewards to unique moves learned through evolution, the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto has a lot to offer whether you purchased the in-game ticket or not. We've compiled all of the major information into one handy guide so you're ready to take the Go Tour this weekend.

Pokemon Go Tour: Johto Pokemon available to catch

All 150 Pokemon that debuted in the Johto region during Generation 2 will be available to catch during Pokemon Go Tour: Johto. Additionally, some Pokemon from the Kanto region (Generation 1) that had new evolutions in Generation 2 will be available as well, including:

Chansey

Eevee

Golbat

Gloom

Onix

Poliwhirl

Porygon

Scyther

Seadra

Slowpoke

Pokemon Go Tour Johto ticket-holder exclusives

While purchasing the $12 Go Tour: Johto ticket through the in-game shop isn't necessary, there are some notable perks exclusively accessible to those with the special ticket. Those perks include:

Version Selection : Ticketed players will begin the event by choosing which version of the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto they wish to play: Gold or Silver. Gold version: Adds Gligar, Mantine, Spinarak, and Teddiursa to the pool of Pokemon attracted to incense Available shinies include Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Gligar, Ho-Oh, Hoppip, Igglybuff, Misdreavus, Natu, Shuckle, Spinarak, Sunkern, Swinub, Teddiursa, Wobbuffett, and for the first time in Pokemon Go, shiny Mantine. Silver version: Adds Delibird, Ledyba, Phanpy, and Skarmory to the pool of Pokemon attracted to incense Available shinies include Chikorita, Cleffa, Cyndaquil, Delibird, Hoppip, Houndour, Larvitar, Ledyba, Lugia, Miltank, Pineco, Skarmory, Sudowoodo, Totodile, Yanma, and for the first time in Pokemon Go, shiny Phanpy.

: Ticketed players will begin the event by choosing which version of the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto they wish to play: Gold or Silver. Collection Challenges Ten collection challenges exclusive to ticketed players will be available, with special rewards given for completion.

Special Research Event-specific Special Research can be activated during the event and completed at any time, even after the event ends. Special Research rewards include items that evolve Pokemon, Rocket radars, a Celebi that knows Magical Leaf, and a shiny Gyarados. Completing Special Research also earns unique avatar items like the Ho-Oh Wings, Lugia Mask, and t-shirts with Ho-Oh (Gold) and Lugia (Silver) on them.

Masterwork Research A new type of research, Masterwork Research, will activate upon completion of the event-specific special research tasks. Masterwork research is "designed to be completed over a long period of time." Rewards for completing the Masterwork research include encounters with both Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh.

Free Items The in-game shop will feature a free item bundle with three remote raid passes.

Raid Passes Up to nine daily raid passes will be available to players, as opposed to just one.



Above are the avatar items earned by completing the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto special research tasks.

Pokemon Go Tour: Johto features available to all

Whether you purchased the special ticket or not, the following perks will be available throughout the 12-hour event.