Pokemon Go Tour Johto Guide: Gold And Silver Versions, Masterwork Research, And More
Get ready for Pokemon Go's next major event with this helpful guide.
The next major Pokemon Go event, Pokemon Go Tour: Johto, is set for February 26 at 9 AM local time, bringing a Poke-ton of unique Pokemon events with it. From special quests and research rewards to unique moves learned through evolution, the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto has a lot to offer whether you purchased the in-game ticket or not. We've compiled all of the major information into one handy guide so you're ready to take the Go Tour this weekend.
Pokemon Go Tour: Johto Pokemon available to catch
All 150 Pokemon that debuted in the Johto region during Generation 2 will be available to catch during Pokemon Go Tour: Johto. Additionally, some Pokemon from the Kanto region (Generation 1) that had new evolutions in Generation 2 will be available as well, including:
- Chansey
- Eevee
- Golbat
- Gloom
- Onix
- Poliwhirl
- Porygon
- Scyther
- Seadra
- Slowpoke
Pokemon Go Tour Johto ticket-holder exclusives
While purchasing the $12 Go Tour: Johto ticket through the in-game shop isn't necessary, there are some notable perks exclusively accessible to those with the special ticket. Those perks include:
- Version Selection: Ticketed players will begin the event by choosing which version of the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto they wish to play: Gold or Silver.
- Gold version:
- Adds Gligar, Mantine, Spinarak, and Teddiursa to the pool of Pokemon attracted to incense
- Available shinies include Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Gligar, Ho-Oh, Hoppip, Igglybuff, Misdreavus, Natu, Shuckle, Spinarak, Sunkern, Swinub, Teddiursa, Wobbuffett, and for the first time in Pokemon Go, shiny Mantine.
- Silver version:
- Adds Delibird, Ledyba, Phanpy, and Skarmory to the pool of Pokemon attracted to incense
- Available shinies include Chikorita, Cleffa, Cyndaquil, Delibird, Hoppip, Houndour, Larvitar, Ledyba, Lugia, Miltank, Pineco, Skarmory, Sudowoodo, Totodile, Yanma, and for the first time in Pokemon Go, shiny Phanpy.
- Collection Challenges
- Ten collection challenges exclusive to ticketed players will be available, with special rewards given for completion.
- Special Research
- Event-specific Special Research can be activated during the event and completed at any time, even after the event ends.
- Special Research rewards include items that evolve Pokemon, Rocket radars, a Celebi that knows Magical Leaf, and a shiny Gyarados.
- Completing Special Research also earns unique avatar items like the Ho-Oh Wings, Lugia Mask, and t-shirts with Ho-Oh (Gold) and Lugia (Silver) on them.
- Masterwork Research
- A new type of research, Masterwork Research, will activate upon completion of the event-specific special research tasks. Masterwork research is "designed to be completed over a long period of time."
- Rewards for completing the Masterwork research include encounters with both Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh.
- Free Items
- The in-game shop will feature a free item bundle with three remote raid passes.
- Raid Passes
- Up to nine daily raid passes will be available to players, as opposed to just one.
Pokemon Go Tour: Johto features available to all
Whether you purchased the special ticket or not, the following perks will be available throughout the 12-hour event.
- Timed Research
- Special gym trainers will appear throughout the event. Defeating them will go toward special timed research tasks, which will give rewards.
- Exclusive Attacks
- Multiple Pokemon will receive unique moves if evolved during the event:
- Bayleef will evolve into a Meganium that knows Frenzy Plant.
- Croconaw will evolve into a Feraligatr that knows Hydro Cannon.
- Eevee will evolve into either an Espeon or an Umbreon that knows Last Resort without having to meet the Adventure Buddy requirement with that Eevee.
- Flaaffy will evolve into an Ampharos that knows Dragon Pulse.
- Piloswine will evolve into a Mamoswine that knows Ancient Power.
- Pupitar will evolve into a Tyranitar that knows Smack Down.
- Quilava will evolve into a Typhlosion that knows Blast Burn.
- Skiploom will evolve into a Jumpluff that knows Acrobatics.
- Featured Music
- Three new tracks inspired by the Pokemon Gold and Pokemon Silver games will debut, all three of which were created by Pokemon game composer Junichi Masuda
- Special Trades
- Trainers will be able to complete up to six special trades during the event, as opposed to the normal three per day.
- Rotating Habitats
- Five different habitats will cycle throughout the event (all times local time):
- New Bark Town: 9 AM to 10 AM and 2 PM to 3 PM
- Violet City: 10 AM to 11 AM and 3 PM to 4 PM
- National Park: 11 AM to 12 PM and 4 PM to 5 PM
- Goldenrod City: 12 PM to 1 PM and 5 PM to 6 PM
- Mt. Silver: 1 PM to 2 PM and 6 PM to 7 PM
- The final two hours of the event, 7 PM to 9 PM, will feature Pokemon from all five habitats.
- Avatar Items
- Two exclusive avatar items, the Lugia Jacket and the Ho-Oh Jacket, will be available for purchase in the in-game shop both during and after the event.
