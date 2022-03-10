Pokemon Go Tornadus Therian Forme Raid Guide: Weaknesses, Raid Hours, And More

Pokemon Go's next special five star raid is starting soon, and trainers will need to look to the skies in order to catch this Legendary Pokemon.

Tornadus Therian Forme, the Flying-type Legendary Pokemon hailing from the Unova region, is the one to catch in Pokemon Go's latest five-star raid, which runs from March 15 until at least March 20. Tornadus's return to the five-star raid comes with the game's Festival of Colors event. Tornadus has appeared before in Pokemon Go, in both its Therian and Incarnate Formes. However, any chance to add a rare Pokemon like this is worth it, so if you're going to challenge the raid check out our tips below.

Tornadus (green, center) is coming back for more five-star raid action.

Tornadus Therian Forme Raid Schedule

Tornadus Therian Forme enters the five-star raid ring starting March 15 at 10 AM local time, remaining there until at least 8 PM on March 20--it has not been confirmed if raids will remain after the Festival of Colors event ends. Unfortunately the game does not follow any set schedules with its raid--there's no guarantee Tornadus will be swooping into a Gym for a battle--but the game constantly tells you who's around to raid, so just keep an eye out.

There is one hope for those who need a Tornadus Therian Forme appearance though: Pokemon Go's weekly Raid Hour on Wednesday night. The Raid Hour event on March 16--running from 6 PM to 7 PM local time--will feature the Cyclone Pokemon at nearly every Gym in the game. If you want a guaranteed shot at Tornadus Therian Forme, gather your friends and head out after dinner Wednesday night.

Tornadus Therian Forme And Counters

Tornadus Therian Forme is a pure Flying-type Pokemon, making it very simple to match up with. Flying-types have seen the same weaknesses since the days of Pokemon Red and Blue, so any longtime trainer will tell you it's time to stock up on Electric-, Rock-, and Ice-type Pokemon.

Zapdos and Raikou are two incredible options right up front, with Zapdos's resistance to Flying-type moves an extra bonus. Rhyperior, Mamoswine, Electivire, and Rampardos will round out your team of six perfectly, giving you plenty of options to work with as you try to take Tornadus down.

Types To Avoid

Just as we've known the Flying-type's weaknesses since the beginning, we also know how to plan for the types it resists. Ground-types have no chance of being effective here, while Bug-, Fighting-, and Grass-type Pokemon will all see their attack damage reduced when fighting Tornadus. .

Once you've captured the Cyclone Pokemon for yourself, take it for a few rounds in the Go Battle League or take on the Mega Lopunny Mega Raid.