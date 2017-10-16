Pokemon Go To Add Generation 3 Creatures Very Soon, Leak Suggests

Pokemon Go's roster of creatures may be about to grow even larger. A datamine arising from a recent update has suggested the mobile game may receive Generation 3 monsters in an upcoming Halloween event.

The image below shows some Ghost-type Gen 3 Pokemon in a spooky setting, leading some to conclude they'll be added in the event. Although Gen 3 critters have not yet been officially confirmed for Pokemon Go by developer Niantic or the Pokemon Company, the latter has stated an event is coming with "plenty of good stuff" included. GameSpot has contacted Niantic's representatives for comment.

In addition to the image, the datamine apparently uncovered sounds for all species up to #386 (Deoxys, the final Pokemon found in Generation 3), a new Gen 3 badge, Halloween music (including the famously spooky Lavender Town theme), and other files pertaining to the Halloween event. GameSpot has reached out to Niantic's representatives for comment.

Pokemon seen in the image include Duskull, Dusclops, Shuppet, Banette, and Sableye. All of these are Ghost-type, so it would make sense for them to be introduced at Halloween. It's unclear whether more Gen 3 Pokemon will be added at the same time: Gen 2 Pokemon were added in stages, and a few still haven't made their way into the game.

Interestingly, the image also appears to show a trainer wearing a Mimikyu hat--Mimikyu being a Generation 7 Pokemon and the image being the first time Pokemon Go has included content from a generation currently unavailable in-game.

The Halloween event might not have been revealed yet, but another is currently ongoing. Until October 25, the best AR photos taken in-game have the chance of winning some cool prizes. Finally, Pokemon Go's Legendary Dogs have switched location. This time, players in the Americas will have a chance to catch the Fire-type Entei; the Water-type Suicune has moved to Europe and Africa; and the Electric-type Raikou can be found in the Asia-Pacific region. The three Pokemon will remain in their current location until October 31; on that date, the Legendaries will rotate to their final region, where they'll be available until November 30.

What other creatures from Hoenn and Pokemon Ruby / Sapphire would you like to see added to Pokemon Go? Let us know in the comments below!