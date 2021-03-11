Pokemon Go Thundurus Guide: Shiny Thundurus, Weaknesses, Counters, And More Tips

Thundurus is back in Pokemon Go for a limited time. The Gen 5 Legendary is appearing in its Incarnate Forme once again until March 16, and this time, you'll have a chance to encounter a Shiny version. If you're looking to add the Legendary Pokemon to your collection, here are some tips to help you beat and catch Thundurus.

Thundurus Raid Schedule

Incarnate Forme Thundurus is appearing in five-star Raid Battles again from March 11-16, giving you only a few days to catch it. In order to participate in a Thundurus Raid, you'll need to have either a standard Raid Pass to join the battle in-person, or a Remote Raid Pass to join remotely. Both are on sale in Pokemon Go's in-game shop, but Niantic is also giving away one Remote Raid Pass in its free weekly item bundles, which are available every Monday in March.

Incarnate Forme Thundurus

How To Catch Shiny Thundurus

As previously mentioned, Shiny Incarnate Forme Thundurus is also appearing in Raids until March 16. However, your odds of finding one are fairly slim, and there's no way to tell if Thundurus is Shiny until you've already defeated it and made it to the catching phase. If you're hoping to catch a Shiny version, your best bet is to participate in as many Thundurus Raids as you can before the Legendary leaves the game again.

Therian Forme Thundurus

Immediately after Incarnate Forme Thundurus leaves five-star Raids on March 16, Therian Forme Thundurus will appear until March 30. This will mark your first chance to catch this form of the Legendary in Pokemon Go. Therian Forme Tornadus will also make its debut in the game starting March 30, while Therian Forme Landorus will appear sometime in April.

Weaknesses And Counters

As an Electric/Flying Pokemon, Thundurus is only weak to Ice and Rock types, so your best bet is to use Pokemon of those types when battling it. Golem, Tyranitar, Rhyperior, Rampardos, and Regirock are among the best Rock types in the game and will be very effective against Thundurus, while Mamoswine, Glaceon, Weavile, Kyurem, and Galarian Darmanitan are great choices when it comes to Ice Pokemon.

Ground types are also good options to use when battling Thundurus. Although Ground attacks will only deal neutral damage to the Legendary because its Flying typing cancels out Electric's weakness, Ground Pokemon will still be helpful because they'll resist Thundurus's Electric attacks. Golem, Rhyperior, and Mamoswine are especially great choices because they're part-Ground and can still dish out super-effective damage with their Rock and Ice attacks, respectively.