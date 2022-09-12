Pokemon Go Test Your Mettle Event To Highlight Steel-Types
Trainers will have an increased chance of catching steel-type pokemon during this event.
Niantic has announced a new Pokemon Go event that will take place from September 16, 10 AM, to September 21, 8 PM local time. Players will have to battle against steel-type pokemon. Those in the Northern Hemisphere will encounter the Ultra Beast Kartana, while players in the Southern Hemisphere will encounter the Ultra Beast Celesteela.
Whenever someone catches a pokemon during this event, there's an increased chance for the candy to become a Candy XL with the following throws:
- Nice Throw
- Great Throw
- Excellent Throw
In addition to these event bonuses, the Mega Aggron will be making its debut via Mega raids from September 16 to September 27, and the Togedemaru will also be making their first appearance too. Players will have increased odds of catching an Aron, Beldum, Bronzor, Drilbur, Ferroseed, Magnemite, Nosepass, Pineco, Prinplup, Stunfisk, and a Togedemaru in the wild.
Throughout the event, trainers can also receive 7 km Eggs that could hold a Drilbur, Ferroseed, Magnemite, Nosepass, Pineco, Scizor Mega Energy, and a Togedemaru Steelix Mega Energy.
The following raids will be available throughout the event:
- One-Star Raids: Scyther, Beldum, Shieldon, Klink, Togedemaru
- Three-Star Raids: Magneton, Skarmory, Mawile, Lairon
- Five-Star Raids: Celesteela, Kartana
- Mega Raids: Mega Aggron
Players will also have the option to complete field research on the following pokemon:
- Magnemite
- Pineco
- Nosepass
- Drilbur
- Ferroseed
- Togedemaru
- Steelix Mega Energy
- Scizor Mega Energy
Those who complete all of their timed research tasks will be eligible to earn an Aggron Mega Energy and encounters with Togedemaru and Aron.
Pokemon Go is a free-to-play mobile game. You can download it on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
For more Pokemon Go news, be sure to check out these stories:
- Pokemon Go Deoxys Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses, Raid Hours, and More Tips
- Pokemon Go's September Community Day Features Roggenrola
- Pokemon Go's Special Clefairy Event Takes Place In September
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation