Pokemon Go Spring Into Spring Event Adds New Flowery Variants April 12

Niantic is ready to celebrate a new season in Pokemon Go, with the Spring into Spring event announced to begin on April 12.

Spring-themed flower crown variants of Togetic, Togekiss, and Lopunny are coming as part of the Spring Into Spring event, beginning April 12 at 10 AM local time and ending April 18 at 8 PM local time. The new variants will join previous flower crown variants like Pikachu, Eevee, and more. The event will also see a new five-star raid, Tapu Bulu, the third of the Alolan region's four guardian deities.

All players who spin a photo disc at a PokeStop will receive a special Limited Research called An Egg-citing Spring Surprise, which will be active April 16 from 11 AM to 2 PM local time. Completing the research tasks will gain an encounter with Exeggcute, and all Exeggcutes that evolve during the event will become Alolan Exeggutor with the special charged move Draco Meteor. Players will also receive double the amount of experience during the three-hour window.

The Spring into Spring event will also add the following bonuses:

Players will earn double the amount of Hatch Candy whenever an egg is hatched.

Hatching eggs will take half the normal distance (example: 5 KM eggs will hatch after 2.5 KM.)

Lucky Egg items that double all experience gained while activated will stay active twice as long.

Defeating Team Go Rocket grunts will result in more encounters with Shadow Whismur and Shadow Exeggcute.

Spring into Spring is the next event in Pokemon Go's April 2022 schedule, following the Team Go Rocket-themed All-Hands Rocket Retreat. The Tapu Bulu five-star raid will run until April 26, where it will be replaced by Landorus Therian Forme.