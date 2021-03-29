Pokemon Go Spring Event Starts April 4, Adds Shiny Bunnelby And Mega Lopunny

Niantic is kicking off a spring celebration in Pokemon Go on April 4. The event runs for four days and features various spring-themed Pokemon, including Shiny Bunnelby and Mega Lopunny, the latter of which will be available for the first time in the game as a Mega Raid boss.

Throughout the spring event, flower crown-wearing versions of Pikachu and Chansey will appear in the wild, as will the following Pokemon:

Exeggcute

Marill

Plusle

Minun

Bunneary

Bunnelby

You'll also be able to find some Shiny Pokemon during the event. In addition to the aforementioned Shiny Bunnelby, you'll have a chance to catch Shiny Chansey in the wild. You may also hatch a Shiny version of Chansey's pre-evolved form, Happiny.

That's not the only special Pokemon you'll be able to hatch. You'll also have a chance to hatch flower crown-wearing Happiny, Pichu, and Eevee from 2 km eggs during the event. Meanwhile, you'll be more likely to encounter Shadow Exeggcute when battling Team Go Rocket grunts, and completing event-exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Azumarill, Rufflet, and other Pokemon.

As previously mentioned, Mega Lopunny is also making its Pokemon Go debut as part of the event. The Mega-Evolved Pokemon will appear as a potential Mega Raid boss. Defeating it will net you Lopunny Mega Energy, which you'll need to Mega Evolve your own Lopunny.

In addition to the new Pokemon, there will be various bonuses during the spring event. Eggs will hatch at half the distance they normally require, and you'll receive twice the usual amount of Candy when you hatch Pokemon. Lucky Eggs you use will also remain active for an hour.

Pokemon Go's spring event runs until 8 PM local time on April 8. You can read more about the event on the official Pokemon Go blog. Niantic has a few other April events already lined up as well, including April's Community Day, which takes place April 11 and features the Gen 5 starter Pokemon Snivy.