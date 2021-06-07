Pokemon Go Special Raid Weekend Set For June 12-13

Niantic is holding a Special Raid Weekend event in Pokemon Go from June 12-13. Raids will be occurring more frequently throughout the weekend, and you'll earn twice the usual amount of Candy for catching Pokemon during the event.

In addition to the aforementioned bonuses, Niantic says that players who have hit level 40 or higher will have three times the chance to receive Candy XL when they catch Pokemon. You can read more details about the event on the official Pokemon Go blog.

The Legendary Regi trio--Regirock, Registeel, and Regice--are back in five-star Raids until June 17, while Mega Slowbro will be appearing in Mega Raids. You'll have more chances to battle and catch these Pokemon during this weekend's Raid event. After that date, Niantic teases that a "surprise" Legendary Pokemon will make its debut in Pokemon Go.

In the meantime, a Slowpoke-themed event is kicking off starting June 8. As part of that event, the aforementioned Mega Slowbro is being introduced to the game, as are Galarian Slowpoke and Galarian Slowbro. Niantic is also offering exclusive Field Research tasks and a new Collection Challenge to complete during the event.

Niantic has a few other June events lined up for Pokemon Go, including a Solstice event from June 17-20 and a mystery event set to begin on June 25. Pokemon Go Fest 2021 will follow on July 17-18. This year's event will have a musical theme, and Niantic is reducing the price of a virtual ticket to only $5 USD.