Pokemon Go Solstice, Bidoof Events Announced

Two new events are kicking off soon in Pokemon Go. The game's Solstice event is set to run from June 17-20, and it introduces the Legendary Pokemon Regigigas to the game. Shortly after that, Niantic is holding a Bidoof-themed event featuring Shiny Bidoof.

Solstice Event

Throughout the Solstice event, Lunatone, Solrock, Spheal, and other Pokemon will appear in the wild more frequently than normal. There will also be unique wild Pokemon spawns and Raid bosses depending on your hemisphere. You can see which Pokemon will appear in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres below.

Northern Hemisphere

Wild Pokemon

Yanma

Chimchar

Summer Form Deerling

Shiny Yanma

Raid Bosses

Alolan Marowak

Yanma

Petilil

Southern Hemisphere

Wild Pokemon

Snorunt

Snover

Winter Form Deerling

Shiny Snover

Raid Bosses

Lapras

Piloswine

Snorunt

In addition to those Pokemon, the aforementioned Regigigas will appear in five-star Raids from June 17 to July 1, and you'll have a chance to encounter a Shiny version. There will also be event-exclusive Research tasks to complete. You can read more details about the Solstice event on the Pokemon Go blog.

Bidoof Event

Following the Solstice event, Niantic is hosting a Bidoof-themed event from June 25 to July 1. Bidoof will be appearing in the wild and in Raids much more frequently throughout the event, and you'll have your first chance to encounter a Shiny Bidoof in the game. Bidoof will also be able to learn new attacks when you use Charged TMs on certain days of the event, and any Bidoof that you evolve into Bibarel during the event will know Hyper Beam.

Bidoof

On top of that, a few bonuses will be active during different days of the event. You'll be able to earn extra XP for capturing Pokemon on the following days:

June 25-26: 2x catch XP

June 27-28: 3x catch XP

June 29-30: 4x catch XP

Finally, Team Go Rocket grunts will have Shadow Bidoof on their teams during the event, and you'll be able to get new Bidoof stickers from gifts and PokeStops. You can read more details on the Pokemon Go blog.