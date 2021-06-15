Pokemon Go Solstice, Bidoof Events Announced
Niantic has detailed two more events happening soon in the Pokemon mobile game.
Two new events are kicking off soon in Pokemon Go. The game's Solstice event is set to run from June 17-20, and it introduces the Legendary Pokemon Regigigas to the game. Shortly after that, Niantic is holding a Bidoof-themed event featuring Shiny Bidoof.
Solstice Event
Throughout the Solstice event, Lunatone, Solrock, Spheal, and other Pokemon will appear in the wild more frequently than normal. There will also be unique wild Pokemon spawns and Raid bosses depending on your hemisphere. You can see which Pokemon will appear in the Northern and Southern Hemispheres below.
Northern Hemisphere
Wild Pokemon
- Yanma
- Chimchar
- Summer Form Deerling
- Shiny Yanma
Raid Bosses
- Alolan Marowak
- Yanma
- Petilil
Southern Hemisphere
Wild Pokemon
- Snorunt
- Snover
- Winter Form Deerling
- Shiny Snover
Raid Bosses
- Lapras
- Piloswine
- Snorunt
In addition to those Pokemon, the aforementioned Regigigas will appear in five-star Raids from June 17 to July 1, and you'll have a chance to encounter a Shiny version. There will also be event-exclusive Research tasks to complete. You can read more details about the Solstice event on the Pokemon Go blog.
Bidoof Event
Following the Solstice event, Niantic is hosting a Bidoof-themed event from June 25 to July 1. Bidoof will be appearing in the wild and in Raids much more frequently throughout the event, and you'll have your first chance to encounter a Shiny Bidoof in the game. Bidoof will also be able to learn new attacks when you use Charged TMs on certain days of the event, and any Bidoof that you evolve into Bibarel during the event will know Hyper Beam.
On top of that, a few bonuses will be active during different days of the event. You'll be able to earn extra XP for capturing Pokemon on the following days:
- June 25-26: 2x catch XP
- June 27-28: 3x catch XP
- June 29-30: 4x catch XP
Finally, Team Go Rocket grunts will have Shadow Bidoof on their teams during the event, and you'll be able to get new Bidoof stickers from gifts and PokeStops. You can read more details on the Pokemon Go blog.
