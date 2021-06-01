Pokemon Go Slowpoke Event Begins June 8, Adds Galarian Slowpoke, Mega Slowbro, And More

Pokemon Go is kicking off its new Season of Discovery with a Slowpoke-themed event from June 8-13. The event is called A Very Slow Discovery, and it introduces Galarian Slowpoke and Galarian Slowbro to the mobile game, as well as standard Slowbro's Mega-Evolved form.

The event marks the first chance you'll be able to encounter and catch Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon Go. Unlike standard Slowpoke, this form is a pure Psychic type, and to evolve it into Galarian Slowbro, you'll need to catch 30 Poison Pokemon while it's set as your Buddy. The following Pokemon will also be appearing in the wild more frequently during the event:

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Slakoth

Vigoroth

Gulpin

Spoink

Galarian Slowpoke

In addition to the wild Pokemon spawns, Mega Slowbro will debut in Mega Raids, while the following monsters will be appearing in lower-tier Raids during the event:

One-star Raids

Galarian Slowpoke

Alolan Grimer

Shellder

Shinx

Timburr

Three-star Raids

Snorlax

Slowking

Slaking

Toxicroak

Beyond that, Niantic will offer a batch of event-exclusive Field Research tasks to complete, as well as a new Collection Challenge. If you're able to clear the latter, you'll receive a Slowpoke Forever shirt for your avatar along with 30 Ultra Balls and 3,000 XP. Niantic will also give away a free event box in Pokemon Go's in-game shop, and there will be other new Slowpoke-themed cosmetics. You can read more about the event on the official Pokemon Go blog.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go's June Community Day takes place this Sunday, June 6. This month's featured Pokemon is Gible, and it will be able to learn the Ground-type Charged Attack Earth Power if you can evolve it into its final form, Garchomp, either during the event or up to two hours afterward. Niantic has also rolled out a short new Limited Research task line that will give another chance to catch Galarian Ponyta.