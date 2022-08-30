Pokemon Go Season Of Light Introduces The Nebula Pokemon Cosmog

With Pokemon Go Fest 2022 in the rearview and the Season Of Go winding down, Niantic has announced details on the upcoming Season of Light, the next major seasonal event for the smash-hit mobile game.

The Season of Light will begin September 1 at 10 AM local time and run until December 1 at 10 AM local time. The event will introduce Cosmog, the Nebula Pokemon from the Alolan region, allowing players to encounter and catch it for the first time.

The Season of Light begins September 1.

Seasonal perks available throughout the three-month event will include the following:

Extra Stardust from Gifts

Guaranteed gifts from PokéStop spins

Increased damage for Pokémon participating in raids remotely

Increased Incense effectiveness while moving

Increased Stardust reward for Research Breakthroughs

Nebula Skies will be appearing periodically during the Season No additional information about Nebula Skies was provided.

will be appearing periodically during the Season Unique Special Research events that will unlock new components over the course of the season

Up to two free Raid Passes per day

The Pokemon available to catch will also change worldwide, with species changing depending on specific areas and regions around the world. The wild Pokemon pool during the Season of Light, grouped by environment, looks like this:

Cities Jigglypuff, Machop, Magnemite, Muk, Voltorb, Umbreon, Litwick

Forests Hisuian Voltorb, Mareep, Sunkern, Yanma, Espeon, Pineco, Burmy

Mountains Sandslash, Clefairy, Diglett, Snorlax, Sneasel, Stantler, Deino

Beaches & Water Seel, Staryu, Mantine, Pelipper, Carvanha, Wailmer, Feebas

Northern Hemisphere Scyther, Dratini, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Teddiursa, Shroomish

Southern Hemisphere Paras, Chansey, Skitty, Bagon, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott

Eggs 2 km Pichu, Cleffa, Munna, Fomantis, Wimpod and more . 5 km Tyrogue, Elekid, Magby, Miltank, and more. 10 km Tirtouga, Archen, Noibat, Rockruff, Jangmo-o, and more

Adventure Sync Rewards 5 km Eggs Cranidos, Shieldon, Happiny, Munchlax, Karrablast, Shelmet 10 km Eggs Dratini, Bagon, Beldum, Gible, Riolu, Goomy



A full slate of September events for Pokemon Go have also been announced, including featured raids, special events, and Pokemon Spotlight hours. The schedule for Pokemon Go's September events is below:

Five-Star Raids September 1 - 13 : Deoxys All four Formes (Normal Forme, Attack Forme, Defense Forme, and Speed Forme) will be available September 13 - 27 : TBA September 27 - October 8 : Yveltal

Mega Raids September 1 - 6 : Mega Ampharos September 6 - 16 : TBA September 16 - 27 : TBA September 27 - October 8 : Mega Lopunny

Events September 3 : Inkay Limited Research September 6 - 12: Psychic Spectacular September 10 : Clefairy Commotion September 11 : Deoxys Raid Day September 16 - 21 : Test Your Mettle September 18 : September Community Day September 23 - 25 : Safari Zone: Goyang September 27 - October 3 : Fashion Week

Raid Hours Raid Hours feature designated Pokemon from 6 PM to 7 PM local time in all Gyms September 7 : Deoxys (all forms) September 14 : TBA September 21 : TBA September 28 : Yveltal

Pokémon Spotlight Hours Pokemon Spotlight Hours feature designated Pokemon and bonuses from 6 PM to 7 PM local time September 6: Munna BONUS: Catching Pokemon will yield double the Stardust earned September 13 : Ralts BONUS: Catching Pokemon will yield double the Experience Points earned September 20 : Aron BONUS: Catching Pokemon will yield double the Candy earned September 27 : Minccino BONUS: Transferring Pokemon will yield double the Candy earned



The addition of Cosmog could signal the eventual arrival of two more Legendary Pokemon, as Cosmog evolves into Cosmoem, which then eventually evolves into the Legendary Pokemon of Alola--Pokemon Sun's Solgaleo and Pokemon Moon's Lunala. Neither of those Pokemon have been mentioned for Pokemon Go as of this writing.

The Season of Light is the latest in-game event announced for Pokemon Go, but it is not the only date marked on the game's calendar. Niantic recently confirmed the dates of the next four Pokemon Go Community Days, including another Community Day Classic on November 5.