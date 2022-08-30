Pokemon Go Season Of Light Introduces The Nebula Pokemon Cosmog
The next major season for the mobile Pokemon adventure begins September 1.
With Pokemon Go Fest 2022 in the rearview and the Season Of Go winding down, Niantic has announced details on the upcoming Season of Light, the next major seasonal event for the smash-hit mobile game.
The Season of Light will begin September 1 at 10 AM local time and run until December 1 at 10 AM local time. The event will introduce Cosmog, the Nebula Pokemon from the Alolan region, allowing players to encounter and catch it for the first time.
Seasonal perks available throughout the three-month event will include the following:
- Extra Stardust from Gifts
- Guaranteed gifts from PokéStop spins
- Increased damage for Pokémon participating in raids remotely
- Increased Incense effectiveness while moving
- Increased Stardust reward for Research Breakthroughs
- Nebula Skies will be appearing periodically during the Season
- Unique Special Research events that will unlock new components over the course of the season
- Up to two free Raid Passes per day
The Pokemon available to catch will also change worldwide, with species changing depending on specific areas and regions around the world. The wild Pokemon pool during the Season of Light, grouped by environment, looks like this:
- Cities
- Jigglypuff, Machop, Magnemite, Muk, Voltorb, Umbreon, Litwick
- Forests
- Hisuian Voltorb, Mareep, Sunkern, Yanma, Espeon, Pineco, Burmy
- Mountains
- Sandslash, Clefairy, Diglett, Snorlax, Sneasel, Stantler, Deino
- Beaches & Water
- Seel, Staryu, Mantine, Pelipper, Carvanha, Wailmer, Feebas
- Northern Hemisphere
- Scyther, Dratini, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Teddiursa, Shroomish
- Southern Hemisphere
- Paras, Chansey, Skitty, Bagon, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott
- Eggs
- 2 km
- Pichu, Cleffa, Munna, Fomantis, Wimpod and more .
- 5 km
- Tyrogue, Elekid, Magby, Miltank, and more.
- 10 km
- Tirtouga, Archen, Noibat, Rockruff, Jangmo-o, and more
- Adventure Sync Rewards
- 5 km Eggs
- Cranidos, Shieldon, Happiny, Munchlax, Karrablast, Shelmet
- 10 km Eggs
- Dratini, Bagon, Beldum, Gible, Riolu, Goomy
A full slate of September events for Pokemon Go have also been announced, including featured raids, special events, and Pokemon Spotlight hours. The schedule for Pokemon Go's September events is below:
- Five-Star Raids
- September 1 - 13: Deoxys
- September 13 - 27: TBA
- September 27 - October 8: Yveltal
- Mega Raids
- September 1 - 6: Mega Ampharos
- September 6 - 16: TBA
- September 16 - 27: TBA
- September 27 - October 8: Mega Lopunny
- Events
- September 3: Inkay Limited Research
- September 6 - 12: Psychic Spectacular
- September 10: Clefairy Commotion
- September 11: Deoxys Raid Day
- September 16 - 21: Test Your Mettle
- September 18: September Community Day
- September 23 - 25: Safari Zone: Goyang
- September 27 - October 3: Fashion Week
- Raid Hours
- September 7: Deoxys (all forms)
- September 14: TBA
- September 21: TBA
- September 28: Yveltal
- Pokémon Spotlight Hours
- September 6: Munna
- BONUS: Catching Pokemon will yield double the Stardust earned
- September 13: Ralts
- BONUS: Catching Pokemon will yield double the Experience Points earned
- September 20: Aron
- BONUS: Catching Pokemon will yield double the Candy earned
- September 27: Minccino
- BONUS: Transferring Pokemon will yield double the Candy earned
The addition of Cosmog could signal the eventual arrival of two more Legendary Pokemon, as Cosmog evolves into Cosmoem, which then eventually evolves into the Legendary Pokemon of Alola--Pokemon Sun's Solgaleo and Pokemon Moon's Lunala. Neither of those Pokemon have been mentioned for Pokemon Go as of this writing.
The Season of Light is the latest in-game event announced for Pokemon Go, but it is not the only date marked on the game's calendar. Niantic recently confirmed the dates of the next four Pokemon Go Community Days, including another Community Day Classic on November 5.
