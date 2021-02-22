Pokemon Go Season Of Legends Begins March 1, Adds Therian Legendaries And More

Pokemon Go's next season of content kicks off on March 1, developer Niantic has announced. This season is dubbed the Season of Legends, and it introduces new Legendary Pokemon, as well as new Mega Evolutions, Special Research, and more.

During the Season of Legends, the Therian forms of Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus will make their debut in Pokemon Go, making this the first time these forms will be available in the mobile game. Niantic also teases that "some other Legendary faces" will also arrive in Pokemon Go during the new season.

Additionally, new Mega-Evolved Pokemon will debut in the game during the season. Niantic has not yet announced which Pokemon these will be, but they'll be appearing "over the course of the season." The studio also says that different Mega-Evolved Pokemon will be available in Mega Raids when the season kicks off on March 1.

On top of that, players will be able to hatch new kinds of Pokemon from eggs. Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Budew, and others will be hatching from 2 km eggs; Drowzee, Azurill, and Munna will hatch from 5 km eggs; and Nincada, Alomomola, and other rare monsters will hatch from 10 km eggs.

Different Pokemon will also be appearing in the wild during the Season of Legends, some of which will vary depending on your hemisphere. You can see all of the Pokemon that will be exclusive to the northern and southern hemispheres below:

Northern Hemisphere Exclusives

Tangela

Combee

Croagunk

Ducklett

Spring Form Deerling

Scyther

Dratini

Cottonee

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

Southern Hemisphere Exclusives

Mankey

Yanma

Buizel

Woobat

Pineco

Bagon

Ferroseed

Autumn Form Deerling

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawott

Beyond the new Pokemon, Niantic will roll out a new Special Research shortly after the Season of Legends begins. This research will revolve around the Therian forms of Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus, and you'll earn Candy for each of the Legendaries along with other rewards for completing the research.

Niantic is also increasing the amount of XP players will earn from five-star Raids for this season, as well as giving away free Remote Raid Passes "at certain times." You can read more about the Season of Legends on the official Pokemon Go blog.

In other Pokemon Go news, the game's Kanto Celebration event is underway until February 27, and a Kanto Raid Day is set for February 28. March's Community Day, meanwhile, takes place on March 6. The featured Pokemon this time will be Fletchling, and players will have a chance to evolve it into a Talonflame that knows Incinerate.