Pokemon Go: Season Of Go Begins on June 1

Pokemon Go's new Season of Go runs the full length of summer, from June 1 to September 1. For trainers, that means rewards, bonuses, and a new rotation of wild pokemon. Per Niantic's description, the below are active bonuses during Season of Go.

Bonuses

Increased friendship bonus damage for raids

Increased damage for pokemon participating in raids remotely

1 hr Lure Modules

1 extra Special Trade per day

1 extra pokemon Candy when trading pokemon

Guaranteed Candy XL when trading pokemon

Guaranteed Gifts from PokeStop spins

Events

Pokemon Go Fest --Starts June 4. Head over to our Pokemon Go Fest primer for everything known about the event so far.

--Starts June 4. Head over to our Pokemon Go Fest primer for everything known about the event so far. Adventure Week --From June 7 - June 12, explore fossils and Rock-type pokemon

--From June 7 - June 12, explore fossils and Rock-type pokemon Pokemon TGC Crossover Event--From June 16 - June 30, pokemon TGC and pokemon Go are getting a crossover. No details yet, so stay tuned for what's in store.

Five-star Mega Raids

Mega Steelix, Kyogre --June 1 - 7

--June 1 - 7 Mega Aerodactyl, Groudon --June 7 - 16

--June 7 - 16 Mega Venusaur, Mewtwo (Charged Attack Shadow Ball)--June 16 - 23

(Charged Attack Shadow Ball)--June 16 - 23 Mega Blastoise, Mewtwo (Charged Attack Psystrike)--June 23 - 1

Pokemon Spotlight Hours

Nosepass --June 7, 2× Candy for catching pokemon

--June 7, 2× Candy for catching pokemon Mantine --June 14, 2× Candy for transferring pokemon

--June 14, 2× Candy for transferring pokemon Spinarak --June 21, 2× XP for evolving pokemon

--June 21, 2× XP for evolving pokemon Pikachu wearing a pokemon TCG hat--June 28, 2× Catch Stardust

Check out Pokemon Go's Season of Go page for a full list of bonus, rewards, and discoverable pokemon. Pokemon Go Fest 2022's tickets are $15 and center around the Legendary gratitude pokemon named Shaymin. Players will have an increased chance of capturing Shinies, among other activities, during the Fest.