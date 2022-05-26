Pokemon Go: Season Of Go Begins on June 1

There's new rewards, bonuses, and events--including Mewtwo's return to raids.

By on

Comments

Pokemon Go's new Season of Go runs the full length of summer, from June 1 to September 1. For trainers, that means rewards, bonuses, and a new rotation of wild pokemon. Per Niantic's description, the below are active bonuses during Season of Go.

Bonuses

  • Increased friendship bonus damage for raids
  • Increased damage for pokemon participating in raids remotely
  • 1 hr Lure Modules
  • 1 extra Special Trade per day
  • 1 extra pokemon Candy when trading pokemon
  • Guaranteed Candy XL when trading pokemon
  • Guaranteed Gifts from PokeStop spins

Events

  • Pokemon Go Fest--Starts June 4. Head over to our Pokemon Go Fest primer for everything known about the event so far.
  • Adventure Week--From June 7 - June 12, explore fossils and Rock-type pokemon
  • Pokemon TGC Crossover Event--From June 16 - June 30, pokemon TGC and pokemon Go are getting a crossover. No details yet, so stay tuned for what's in store.

Five-star Mega Raids

  • Mega Steelix, Kyogre--June 1 - 7
  • Mega Aerodactyl, Groudon--June 7 - 16
  • Mega Venusaur, Mewtwo (Charged Attack Shadow Ball)--June 16 - 23
  • Mega Blastoise, Mewtwo (Charged Attack Psystrike)--June 23 - 1

Pokemon Spotlight Hours

  • Nosepass--June 7, 2× Candy for catching pokemon
  • Mantine--June 14, 2× Candy for transferring pokemon
  • Spinarak--June 21, 2× XP for evolving pokemon
  • Pikachu wearing a pokemon TCG hat--June 28, 2× Catch Stardust

Check out Pokemon Go's Season of Go page for a full list of bonus, rewards, and discoverable pokemon. Pokemon Go Fest 2022's tickets are $15 and center around the Legendary gratitude pokemon named Shaymin. Players will have an increased chance of capturing Shinies, among other activities, during the Fest.

Click To Unmute
  1. Sniper Elite 5 - 10 Things I Wish I Knew
  2. ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN - TOP GUN Maverick Aircraft Set - Launch Trailer
  3. Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+ | PC Steam Launch Trailer
  4. The Quarry Hands-on Preview
  5. Hogwarts Legacy - Next Gen Immersion Trailer
  6. PS5 Pro & New Xbox Coming In 2023? | GameSpot News
  7. Drakania - New Class Story Trailer | Black Desert Console
  8. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Street Date Announcement Trailer
  9. The Quarry | Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
  10. Sniper Elite 5 Video Review
  11. Microsoft Flight Simulator – Top Gun: Maverick Expansion – Available Now
  12. Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Pokémon GO Tour 2022

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Pokemon GO
Mobile
Android
iOS (iPhone/iPad)
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)