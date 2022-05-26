Pokemon Go: Season Of Go Begins on June 1
There's new rewards, bonuses, and events--including Mewtwo's return to raids.
Pokemon Go's new Season of Go runs the full length of summer, from June 1 to September 1. For trainers, that means rewards, bonuses, and a new rotation of wild pokemon. Per Niantic's description, the below are active bonuses during Season of Go.
Bonuses
- Increased friendship bonus damage for raids
- Increased damage for pokemon participating in raids remotely
- 1 hr Lure Modules
- 1 extra Special Trade per day
- 1 extra pokemon Candy when trading pokemon
- Guaranteed Candy XL when trading pokemon
- Guaranteed Gifts from PokeStop spins
Events
- Pokemon Go Fest--Starts June 4. Head over to our Pokemon Go Fest primer for everything known about the event so far.
- Adventure Week--From June 7 - June 12, explore fossils and Rock-type pokemon
- Pokemon TGC Crossover Event--From June 16 - June 30, pokemon TGC and pokemon Go are getting a crossover. No details yet, so stay tuned for what's in store.
Five-star Mega Raids
- Mega Steelix, Kyogre--June 1 - 7
- Mega Aerodactyl, Groudon--June 7 - 16
- Mega Venusaur, Mewtwo (Charged Attack Shadow Ball)--June 16 - 23
- Mega Blastoise, Mewtwo (Charged Attack Psystrike)--June 23 - 1
Pokemon Spotlight Hours
- Nosepass--June 7, 2× Candy for catching pokemon
- Mantine--June 14, 2× Candy for transferring pokemon
- Spinarak--June 21, 2× XP for evolving pokemon
- Pikachu wearing a pokemon TCG hat--June 28, 2× Catch Stardust
Check out Pokemon Go's Season of Go page for a full list of bonus, rewards, and discoverable pokemon. Pokemon Go Fest 2022's tickets are $15 and center around the Legendary gratitude pokemon named Shaymin. Players will have an increased chance of capturing Shinies, among other activities, during the Fest.
