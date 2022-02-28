Pokemon Go Season Of Alola Event Marks The Addition Of Gen 7 Pokemon To The Game

After the initial announcement kicked off the Pokemon Day Pokemon Presents livestream, Niantic has revealed more details about Generation 7 Pokemon from the Alola region making their way into Pokemon Go.

Niantic will be celebrating the Alola region with the new Season of Alola, beginning March 1 at 10 AM local time. The event will add over two dozen Pokemon originally hailing from Alola into the game, including starters Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio.. The full list of debuting Pokemon is below:

Rowlet, Dartrix, Decidueye

Litten, Torracat, Incineroar

Popplio, Brionne, Primarina

Pikipek, Trumbeak, Toucannon

Yungoos, Gumshoos

Rockruff, Lycanroc (Midday Form and Midnight Form)

Jangmo-o, Hakamo-o, Kommo-o

Tapu Koko (Legendary)

Region-exclusive Pokemon: Comfey (only available in Hawaii)

The first event in the Season of Alola will begin right when the season itself begins, March 1 at 10 AM local time. The event is called Welcome To Alola, and it will run until March 9 at 8 PM local time. Specifics about the event are below:

Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek and Yungoos will appear more frequently in the wild.

will appear more frequently in the wild. Catching Rowlet, Litten, Popplio, Pikipek, Yungoos, and Gumshoos will complete a Tropical Collection Challenge earn 7,000 XP and 15 Ultra Balls.

earn 7,000 XP and 15 Ultra Balls. Trainers can encounter the following Pokémon in Raids and Mega Raids : One-Star : Bellsprout, Electrike, Phanpy, Rockruff, Snubbull Three-Star : Alolan Graveler, Alolan Raichu, Nidoqueen, Wigglytuff Five-Star : Tapu Koko Mega : Mega Venusaur

: Trainers who complete Field Research Tasks have a chance to encounter Pikipek and Yungoos

Two other events have been confirmed for the month of March: the Festival of Colors from March 16 to March 20, and the Lush Jungle event wrapping up the month from March 22 to March 29.

Finally, the Go Battle League will also be entering a new season with The Interlude Season. This new season will run from March 1 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET until June 1 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. The event will include three Go Battle Days on March 5, April 17, and May 29, while the rest of the Interlude Season schedule is as follows:

March 1 - 8: Great League / Johto Cup

March 8 - 15: Ultra League / Ultra Premier Classic

March 15 - 22: Master League / Love Cup

March 22 - 29: Great League / Little Jungle Cup

March 29 - April 5: Ultra League / Catch Cup

April 5 - 12: Master League / Halloween Cup

April 12 - 19: Great League / Little Cup

April 19 - 26: Ultra League / Retro Cup

April 26 - May 3: Master League / Kanto Cup

May 3 - 10: Great League / Flying Cup

May 10 - 17: Ultra League / Element Cup

May 17 - 24: Master League / Master Premier Classic

May 24 - June: 1: Great League / Ultra League / Master League

Alola was the setting for Pokemon Sun and Moon, which launched on the Nintendo 3DS in November 2016. Some Alolan Pokemon have previously been added to Pokemon Go, but they were all regional variants of previously added Pokemon like Exeggutor, Grimer, and Sandshrew.